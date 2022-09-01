Open Menu

Delshah sells land beneath DoBro rental project in $147M recap

Michael Shah’s firm sold fee interest in nearly completed 180-unit building to Safehold

New York /
Sep.September 01, 2022 04:17 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
22 Chapel Street in Brooklyn with Safehold’s Jay Sugarman and Delshah’s Michael Shah (Google Maps, Safehold Inc., LinkedIn)

22 Chapel Street in Brooklyn with Safehold’s Jay Sugarman and Delshah’s Michael Shah (Google Maps, Safehold Inc., LinkedIn)

With his Downtown Brooklyn rental project nearing completion, Michael Shah sold the land beneath it to ground-lease specialist Safehold as part of a nearly $147 million recapitalization.

Shah’s Delshah Capital sold the fee position at its 20-story, 180-unit building at 22 Chapel Street to Jay Sugarman’s Safehold for an undisclosed price, Shah said Thursday.

Along with the sale, Delshah secured a new bridge loan from Arbor Realty Trust and injected $26 million into the project — a combination of sponsor equity and money raised on the crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet. The total recapitalization comes to $146.5 million.

Shah said the development at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Chapel Street, which is in an Opportunity Zone and received the 421a tax abatement, “really lent itself to a wider base of retail equity investors,” rather than the institutions, high-net-worth investors and funds the developer typically works with.

Read more

To qualify for the 35-year property tax abatement, Delshah set aside 30 percent of the building’s units — or 55 apartments — for renters earning up to 130 percent of the area median income.

Delshah acquired the site in 2018 for $26.5 million and financed the project with a $103 million construction loan from Bank OZK and EverWest Real Estate Partners.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    delshah capitalistarmichael shah

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    58-60 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Delshah Capital's Michael Shah (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Free People liable for $13M over Delshah Meatpacking property
    Free People liable for $13M over Delshah Meatpacking property
    From left: Jay Sugarman, chief executive officer, iStar; Mark Jenkins, head of global credit, The Carlyle Group (iStar, The Carlyle Group, iStock)
    Carlyle picking up iStar’s net-lease portfolio for $3B
    Carlyle picking up iStar’s net-lease portfolio for $3B
    iStar's Jay Sugerman and 32 Old Slip (Getty, RXR Realty)
    iStar buys into ground under 32 Old Slip for $91M
    iStar buys into ground under 32 Old Slip for $91M
    761 Seventh Avenue, Michael Shah, 80 Willoughby Street, Albert Laboz. (Google Maps, Delshah Capital, United American Land)
    Delshah Capital buys Midtown commercial condo at former TGI Friday’s
    Delshah Capital buys Midtown commercial condo at former TGI Friday’s
    An aerial view of the four apartment buildings known as the Grand Putnam Portfolio (Google Maps)
    Four bankrupt Brooklyn rentals look to escape rent regulation
    Four bankrupt Brooklyn rentals look to escape rent regulation
    Delshah Capital's Michael Shah and 30 Morningside Drive (Photos via Delshah; 30 Morningside Drive)
    Delshah closes on $180M refi for Morningside rental project
    Delshah closes on $180M refi for Morningside rental project
    Delshah Capital's Michael Shah, 58-60 Ninth Avenue and Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne (Google Maps)
    Delshah sues retailer Free People for $11M after terminating Meatpacking lease
    Delshah sues retailer Free People for $11M after terminating Meatpacking lease
    Jay Sugarman (Credit: portfolio breakdown map courtesy of Safehold Inc.)
    Safehold’s deal pipeline shrinks while incomes hold steady
    Safehold’s deal pipeline shrinks while incomes hold steady
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.