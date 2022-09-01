Open Menu

Gateway tunnel pushed back again

Transit project to take three years longer, cost $2B more than thought

New York /
Sep.September 01, 2022 12:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and Gateway Program)

From left: Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and Gateway Program)

The Gateway train tunnel is further away from arriving at Penn Station than previously thought.

The commission that is managing construction of the planned passenger conduit revealed more delays and cost increases on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. The news pushes completion of the tunnel, to connect New Jersey and Midtown, back about three years.

The tunnel is now expected in 2035 — bad news for Vornado Realty Trust and other office property owners around Penn Station, not to mention for the New York metro area economy as a whole. The commission also said that the existing two-way tunnel, which will close for repairs when the new one opens, won’t be fixed until 2038.

Should either tube of the old tunnel fail before the Gateway tunnel one is ready, it would severely reduce passenger rail access to the city from New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Read more

Expenses are also growing. The tunnel, which is part of a larger Gateway project, is now estimated to cost $16.1 billion, $2 billion more than recent estimates. Half of that jump is being attributed to inflation.

The cost difference may be made up in part by funding from the recent federal infrastructure bill. The rest will be split between New York, New Jersey and the federal government.

Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy put a positive spin on the new cost analysis, calling it a step forward in the long-awaited transit project. The 4.5-mile rail project will carry travelers under the New Jersey Palisades, the Hudson River and Hudson Yards.

A similar project to connect New York and Jew Jersey, called Access to the Region’s Core, or ARC, was killed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after construction had already begun. The governor said his state would have been on the hook for inevitable cost overruns. ARC was set to be completed in 2018.

Its successor, Gateway, stalled when Donald Trump won the presidency and withdrew a commitment to the project made by the Obama administration. Last year, however, under President Joe Biden, federal officials completed their environmental review of the project, allowing it to proceed.

The Gateway project is being overseen by Amtrak along with the New York and New Jersey governments. It aims to secure and then double passenger rail capacity between the two states.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentinfrastructurepublic transitwest side rail yards

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Silverstein's Larry Silverstein and KRE's Murray Kushner with 808 Pavonia Avenue (Studio V Design + Planning, Getty)
    Kushners, Silverstein team on Jersey City development
    Kushners, Silverstein team on Jersey City development
    Mill Creek Residential's Bill MacDonald with Garden State Plaza (Kenneth Park, Mill Creek Places, Getty)
    Garden State Plaza makeover inches closer
    Garden State Plaza makeover inches closer
    From left: Adam Leitman Bailey P.C.'s Steven Wagner; Belkin Burden Goldman's Sherwin Belkin; Adam Leitman Bailey P.C.'s Adam Leitman Bailey; and Naftali Group’s Miki Naftali (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C., Belkin Burden Goldman)
    Pay up or lawyer up: What does a holdout cost a developer?
    Pay up or lawyer up: What does a holdout cost a developer?
    Domain Companies' Matt Schwartz, Vorea Group's Peter Papamichael and rendering of 540 DeGraw Street (Getty, Domain Companies, Vorea Group)
    Domain, Vorea secure $140M construction loan for Gowanus apartments
    Domain, Vorea secure $140M construction loan for Gowanus apartments
    Cleveland Avenue fields in Freeport, LI and New York AG Letitia James (Google Maps, Getty)
    AG jumps into Freeport ballfield fray
    AG jumps into Freeport ballfield fray
    (Getty)
    NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high
    NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high
    Intel's Pat Gelsinger and Brookfield's Scott Peak (Intel, Brookfield Asset Management, Getty Images)
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Hudson Companies' David Kramer with 806 9th Avenue (Hudson Companies, City of New York)
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.