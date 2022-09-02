Open Menu

Feds search Russian oligarch’s Southampton, 515 Park Avenue homes

Viktor Vekselberg tied to Duck Pond Lane home, unit in Zeckendorf’s building

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2022 10:14 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 19 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton (Google Maps, Getty, Aleshru/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)

Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 19 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton (Google Maps, Getty, Aleshru/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)

The FBI and Homeland Security came calling at New York properties tied to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Federal agents and NYPD detectives conducted a search of Vekselberg’s properties at 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 19 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton, NBC New York reported. Agents were seen carrying boxes during a search of the properties.

Zeckendorf Development built the 57-unit condo building on Park Avenue in Lenox Hill. In March, two other Russian billionaires, Valery and Olga Kogan, quietly started shopping their unit at the Park Avenue building as the invasion began and sanctions brewed.

Vekselberg is a Vladimir Putin ally and head of metals conglomerate Renova Group. The billionaire was one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to the United States seizing his $90 million yacht off the coast of Spain in April.

Besides the sanctions, the Department of Justice is also investigating Vekselberg in connection to alleged bank fraud. Law enforcement action was connected to the investigation.

Read more

The Ukrainian-born Vekselberg had his assets frozen by the United States and was barred from doing business with American companies.

While Vekselberg’s properties weren’t seized, wealthy Russians are fearful of losing their assets as a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine. In the spring, Dolly Lenz, one of New York’s highest-producing residential brokers, said she had been inundated with requests from wealthy Russians to sell assets before the government tried to take them.

Since the easing of tensions between Russia and the United States following the Cold War, wealthy Russians have poured into high-end places along the eastern seaboard, such as Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row and Miami’s Fisher Island.

In April, the House of Representatives passed nonbinding legislation, calling on President Joe Biden to confiscate and sell seized Russian assets, potentially to fund military and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fbiLuxury Real EstateResidential Real EstateRussiaRussian oligarchsSouthampton

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (Getty Images)
    Bank of America piloting no-down payment mortgages
    Bank of America piloting no-down payment mortgages
    Corcoran's Catherine Juracich and 37 Warren Street (Getty, 37 Warren Street via Compass)
    Tribeca buyer accuses Corcoran broker over doorman claim
    Tribeca buyer accuses Corcoran broker over doorman claim
    New Paltz deputy mayor Alexandria Wojcik (Facebook, Getty)
    Hudson Valley official’s lament: She can’t find a $1,200 rental
    Hudson Valley official’s lament: She can’t find a $1,200 rental
    Aerin Lauder and 660 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Cosmetics heiress Aerin Lauder sells Upper East Side co-op
    Cosmetics heiress Aerin Lauder sells Upper East Side co-op
    Residential Real Estate, Housing Market, Home Prices, Case-Shiller
    Home price growth continues to slow
    Home price growth continues to slow
    Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Getty Images, YouTube/vishalgarg)
    Better.com weighs options as a private company
    Better.com weighs options as a private company
    From left: 270 Berkeley Place and 326 Leonard Street (Street Easy)
    Brooklyn luxury market hits 7-week discount streak
    Brooklyn luxury market hits 7-week discount streak
    2 East 82nd Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Streeteasy)
    Manhattan luxury market bounces back with 21 contracts
    Manhattan luxury market bounces back with 21 contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.