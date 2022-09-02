Open Menu

Google boss says he’s a believer in NYC offices

Sundar Pichai “long-term bullish” on tech giant’s future in the city

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 550 Washington Street (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, 550 Washington Street via COOKFOX Architects)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 550 Washington Street (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, 550 Washington Street via COOKFOX Architects)

Don’t bother plugging “biggest believers in New York City’s tech future” into your favorite search engine: Google already has the answer.

The tech giant’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said he’s optimistic about the company’s prospects in the Big Apple, where it expects to continue growing its presence, Crain’s reported.

“I’m personally long-term bullish on our growth in New York as a company,” Pichai told the publication. “And we would do that only if we’re optimistic to access to tech talent and being able to scale up.”

The Mountain View, California-based firm has a lot at stake. Pichai’s statements come a year after Google paid $2.1 billion for 550 Washington Street, the 1.3 million-square-foot West Side office building it expects to move into next year. The tech company had struck a deal to lease the building, otherwise known as St. John’s Terminal, from Oxford Properties in 2018, but exercised an option to buy it outright.

Combined with nearby 315 and 345 Hudson Street, its Hudson Square campus will span roughly 1.7 million square feet when completed.

Google employs about 12,000 people in the city and has said it expects to add another 2,000 when its new office opens. Its parent company, Alphabet, has 156,500 employees worldwide, according to Fortune.

Pichai’s reassurance about Google’s growth in the city comes as other big tech firms reportedly backtrack on similar plans.

Facebook parent Meta Companies had planned to expand its space at Vornado Realty Trust’s 770 Broadway by 300,000 square feet before changing its tune in July, Bloomberg reported, while Amazon backed away from a lease at Brookfield’s 5 Manhattan West in Hudson Yards.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estategoogleoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston, REBNY's Jonathan Resnick and Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein (Getty, REBNY, Brookfield)
    Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era
    Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era
    360 Huguenot, RXR's Scott Rechler and Hudson Meridian’s William Cote (RXR, Getty, Hudson Meridian)
    RXR sues construction manager over shoddy installation in New Rochelle
    RXR sues construction manager over shoddy installation in New Rochelle
    Brookfield Properties' Ben Brown and the New York Times Building at 620 Eighth Avenue (Brookfield, Getty Images, LoopNet)
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July
    ABS Partners founder Earle Altman and 200 Park Avenue South (Getty Images, ABS Partners)
    Revlon released from 200 Park Avenue South leases
    Revlon released from 200 Park Avenue South leases
    Brookfield Asset Management head of business development Anuj Ranjan (Brookfield, Getty Images)
    Brookfield eyes buyouts of beaten-up real estate companies
    Brookfield eyes buyouts of beaten-up real estate companies
    Silverstein's Marty Burger with 3 World Trade Center (LinkedIn, 3WTC)
    Silverstein CEO: RIP Five days a week in the office
    Silverstein CEO: RIP Five days a week in the office
    Khosla Capital's Vinod Khosla with 1 Shearwood Place (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    A photo illustration of Bed Bath & Beyond interim CEO Sue Gove (Getty Images, Bed Bath & Beyond)
    Bed Bath & Beyond cutting 150 stores
    Bed Bath & Beyond cutting 150 stores
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.