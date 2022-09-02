Open Menu

Streetwear consignment shop lands 8K sf at 1 West 34th Street

Hip shop Legacy leases space across from Empire State Building

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2022 06:06 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Jordan with 1 West 34th Street

Michael Jordan with 1 West 34th Street (Loopnet, Getty, StockX)

The used sneaker trade went bigtime a while ago. Now one of the retailers it spawned will try to make a similar leap.

Legacy, a consignment shop with a small store in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, has signed a long-term lease for 8,000 square feet at 1 West 34th Street. The location, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and opposite the Empire State Building, will give it a high-profile venue to buy and sell such brands as Yeezys, Kith and Supreme.

Asking rent for the space — 4,000 square feet on the ground and 4,000 on a storage level — was $350 a foot.

One draw for Legacy was that every major sneaker brand has a presence in the Herald Square shopping corridor.

“It’s the sneaker empire of the city,” said KSR Retail’s Ike Bibi, who brought Legacy to the location, along with Sophia Gaines and another colleague.

The 12-story building dates to the early 1900s but has been modernized over the years. It is one of three contiguous buildings on the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and West 34th Street owned by an entity controlled by Lloyd Goldman of BLDG Management, which purchased them in 2002 from the Dah Chong Hong Kong Trading Corporation for $52 million.

At one time, 1 West 34th Street was owned by the FW Woolworth Corporation, which sold it in 1956 to Harut Corporation. It was transferred in 1972 for roughly $360,000 to Woostock N.V., a Curaco-based entity that sold it to Dah Chong in 1981 for $1.1 million.

The space was previously occupied by Bebe and later Lane Bryant. An Amazon bookstore is directly to its west.

Legacy, which will open within the next few weeks, has an online shop that boasts many hard-to-find items, but don’t expect bargains.

One day this week, the highest-priced kicks on the site were $5,000: an original, size 11 Jordan 1 Retro Satin Banned sneaker. At its release in 1985 the NBA did not allow certain colors, and fined the young Michael Jordan $5,000 every time he wore them on the court. Nike recently re-released it for $160.

The lowest-priced items on the site were Supreme Skittles Red and Supreme Oreo snacks at $10 each.

Legacy, founded about a decade ago by two friends, tried a pop-up store at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania before opening the Willow Grove store nearby.

“Thirty-fourth Street and Times Square are both two amazing corridors and in hot times, those were priced at $400 to $500 per foot,” Bibi said, “so when there is a lull in the market it provides an opportunity for these smaller brands to step into a location.”

The store is not yet accepting consignments, the owner said, requesting he not be identified by name.

Legacy is also opening at New Jersey’s American Dream mall, sources said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEmpire State BuildingFifth Avenue RetailNYC Retail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Oak Street Real Estate Capital's Marc Zahr (Oak Street Real Estate Capital, Getty)
    Oak Street offers $2B on Kohl’s real estate
    Oak Street offers $2B on Kohl’s real estate
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 550 Washington Street (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, 550 Washington Street via COOKFOX Architects)
    Google boss says he’s a believer in NYC offices
    Google boss says he’s a believer in NYC offices
    Brookfield's Brian Kingston, REBNY's Jonathan Resnick and Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein (Getty, REBNY, Brookfield)
    Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era
    Manhattan office leasing has busiest month of Covid era
    360 Huguenot, RXR's Scott Rechler and Hudson Meridian’s William Cote (RXR, Getty, Hudson Meridian)
    RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
    RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
    Brookfield Properties' Ben Brown and the New York Times Building at 620 Eighth Avenue (Brookfield, Getty Images, LoopNet)
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest office leases of July
    ABS Partners founder Earle Altman and 200 Park Avenue South (Getty Images, ABS Partners)
    Revlon released from 200 Park Avenue South leases
    Revlon released from 200 Park Avenue South leases
    Brookfield Asset Management head of business development Anuj Ranjan (Brookfield, Getty Images)
    Brookfield eyes buyouts of beaten-up real estate companies
    Brookfield eyes buyouts of beaten-up real estate companies
    Silverstein's Marty Burger with 3 World Trade Center (LinkedIn, 3WTC)
    Silverstein CEO: RIP Five days a week in the office
    Silverstein CEO: RIP Five days a week in the office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.