Tribeca buyer accuses Corcoran broker over doorman marketing

New York /
Sep.September 02, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Corcoran's Catherine Juracich and 37 Warren Street (Getty, 37 Warren Street via Compass)

No doorman? Well, big problem.

The buyer of a luxury penthouse in Tribeca is accusing a Corcoran broker of marketing the property without disclosing the building did not have a full-time doorman. Kara Dille, who purchased a $19 million penthouse at 37 Warren Street, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Crain’s reported.

After signing a contract for the unit in March, Dille figured out the apartment building has a part-time doorman on weekdays and a virtual attendant on weekends. The single mother of three, who said not having a full-time doorman was a safety issue, broke her contract three weeks ago and is now suing to recoup her $1.9 million deposit.

The lawsuit alleges the sellers “clearly intended to fraudulently induce plaintiff to enter into the contract to purchase.”

Dille toured the building several times, however, the lawsuit alleges that the listing agent, Corcoran’s Catherine Juracich, showed the building only when the doorman was on duty, creating an illusion of a full-time doorman.

The lawsuit also alleges that Juracich and her colleagues hide the virtual doorman equipment to prevent questioning or suspicion.

An attorney for the seller told Crain’s that advertisements for apartments are not always factual, citing variables like room counts and square footage. The lawsuit includes a Corcoran Group ad for the Tribeca building that lists “doorman” as an amenity. The ad is still available online.

Dille counters that, in running the ad, Corcoran is misleading.

Dille’s apartment-to-be was PHCD, which has 5,500 square feet across five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with a wraparound terrace.

— Sasha Jones




