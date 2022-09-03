Open Menu

China property market sliding into deep depression

Top-ranked developer announced 96 percent profit drop

National Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 03, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Country Garden chairman Mo Bin, Depression

Country Garden chairman Mo Bin (Getty)

China’s property market is struggling.

Country Garden Holdings, ranked for years as China’s top real estate developer by contracted sales, reported a 96 percent drop in first-half profits, the Wall Street Journal reported. And the company’s home sales are down by one third versus the previous year.

Anemic demand, lowered expectations and declining property values, have contributed to the struggling market, the Guangdong-based company told the outlet. “All these exert mounting pressure on all participants in the property market, which has slid rapidly into severe depression.”

A resurgence of Covid-19 in cities across China has also slowed construction on projects due to strict lockdowns.

Country Garden, which is considered one of the country’s financially strongest developers, tallied a profit of $89 million during the first six months of 2022. That’s down considerably from the $2.2 billion it raked in during the same time period in 2021.

More than 30 Chinese real estate companies, including China Evergrande Group and Sunac China Holdings, have defaulted on their international debts and privately run developers have issued profit warnings.

The depressed property market is also impacting other Chinese sectors like the privately run banks and state-owned asset managers.

Debt managers China Cinda Asset Management and China Huarong Asset Management, reported losses during the first half of the year. Cinda reported a 33 percent dip in profits and Huarong reported a $2.7 billion net loss.

Country Garden chairman Mo Bin apologized to investors for the sharp profit drop during an earnings call and said the company would continue to adjust its strategies to focus on balancing its cash flow.

The company also suggested that despite a depression, it believes China’s economy is resilient and urbanization in the country has positioned it for long-term growth.

Read more

Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    chinaCountry Garden Holdings

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Suburban neighborhood with Chinese flag
    Investors brace for $130B loss as China’s housing market falters
    Investors brace for $130B loss as China’s housing market falters
    Chen Long with Plenum (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal)
    China approves $44B bailout to finish incomplete developments
    China approves $44B bailout to finish incomplete developments
    Oceanwide Holding’s Lu Zhiqiang and renderings of 80 South Street (LinkedIn, ATCHAIN)
    Mystery buyer pays just $169M for site of Oceanwide’s distressed supertall
    Mystery buyer pays just $169M for site of Oceanwide’s distressed supertall
    From left: Oceanwide's Lu Zhiqiang, Greenland's Hu Gang, and Vanke Group's Zhu Jiusheng
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon with 79 Fifth Ave, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's Stuart Rothstein with 165 East 66th Street, and Bank of China's Liu Liange with 555 West End Avenue (Google Maps, Hanley New York, 555westendave, Getty)
    Summer slump: Manhattan’s 10 biggest loans shrivel
    Summer slump: Manhattan’s 10 biggest loans shrivel
    Chinese homeowners are being censored via social media (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    China pushes back as homebuyers protest mortgage issues
    China pushes back as homebuyers protest mortgage issues
    Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, Shimao Group CEO Hui Wing Mau and Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Evergrande among six Chinese developers booted from Hang Seng Index
    Evergrande among six Chinese developers booted from Hang Seng Index
    Apartments in exchange for onions and watermelons
    Garlic, watermelons help Chinese homebuyers save money
    Garlic, watermelons help Chinese homebuyers save money
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.