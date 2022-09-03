Open Menu

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

Nearby glamping site has also attracted the ire of Gardiner, NY residents

National Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 03, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jellystone Park Gardiner (Jellystone Park, Getty Images)

Jellystone Park Gardiner (Jellystone Park, Getty Images)

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley.

Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.

“Imagine that your next-door neighbor’s nine-year-old son is having a birthday party and they’ve rented a waterslide, and they have a pool, and they have a jumpy house, and they have music,” Janine Brutvan, whose home is near Jellystone, told the outlet. “What you hear that afternoon is what we hear 10 hours every day, seven days a week.”

Camilla Bradley’s high-end Awosting Club, also in Gardiner’s section of the Gunks, has been in violation of the village’s permit codes for more than a year – even after the former building inspector gave the club 30 days in April to come up with a site plan and application for a campground. It wasn’t clear whether those had been submitted, the publication said.

The land occupied by Awosting has been in Bradley’s family for more than 50 years and her father, John Atwater Bradley, once owned more than 2,000 acres in the Gunks. In 2002, he proposed a development plan for his land that would include more than 300 luxury homes and a golf course. The town rejected the proposal, and a movement dubbed “Save the Ridge” eventually protected the land, which is now owned by the state and forms part of the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, where a 163-acre wildfire was about 40 percent contained by the end of the week.

“If we want to secure the Shawangunk Ridge for the recreation and enjoyment of future generations, we have to continue to take steps to protect it now,” John Hayes, president of Friends of the Shawangunks, told the publication.

Another property dispute roiling the small upstate town involves a landowner on the ridge who wants to build a home. Friends of Shawangunk are challenging a building permit issued by the town for the project.

While the disputes aren’t directly related to the changing face of the bucolic area, they come as small towns across upstate New York deal with the fallout from a pandemic that supercharged a once-sleepy real estate market. A deputy mayor in New Paltz recently lamented that she couldn’t find a rental for $1,200. Activists are hoping to expand rent control north from the city.

The Ranch Malibu, a wellness resort beloved by celebrities, recently said it would open a new location in the Hudson Valley, taking over an historic estate originally built for J.P. Morgan’s daughter.

Read more

— Kate Hinsche

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
campgroundshudson valleyNew York

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
New Paltz deputy mayor Alexandria Wojcik (Facebook, Getty)
Hudson Valley official’s lament: She can’t find a $1,200 rental
Hudson Valley official’s lament: She can’t find a $1,200 rental
803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather
Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather
Adam Neumann, Society Las Olas at 301 Southwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, and the Stacks on Main at 535 Main Street, Nashville (Getty Images, Stacks on Main, Society Las Olas)
Inside Adam Neumann’s WeWork-ification of residential real estate
Inside Adam Neumann’s WeWork-ification of residential real estate
For The Many's Brahvan Ranga, Rent Control
Activists aim to spread rent control across New York
Activists aim to spread rent control across New York
Alex and Sue Glasscock with 150 Sister Servants Ln (Loopnet, Getty)
Celebrity favorite Ranch Malibu to open in Hudson Valley
Celebrity favorite Ranch Malibu to open in Hudson Valley
Miami vs NYC: A developer’s guide
Miami vs NYC: A developer’s guide
Miami vs NYC: A developer’s guide
From left: Oceanwide's Lu Zhiqiang, Greenland's Hu Gang, and Vanke Group's Zhu Jiusheng
China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
Judge Christina Ryba and Housing Justice For All’s Cea Weaver (NYSBA, iStock)
Ruling stops good cause eviction’s spread across NY
Ruling stops good cause eviction’s spread across NY
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.