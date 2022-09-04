Open Menu

Wrigley Gum heir sells Aspen estate for $30M

Property listed in June for $32.5M

National Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 04, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
(Michael Brands of Mountain Home Photo, Bain News Service/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)

William Wrigley Jr., the heir to the Wrigley Gum fortune, sold his Aspen estate for $30 million.

The 7,500-square-foot mansion was purchased by a trust tied to the Richter family, the Wall Street Journal reported. Wrigley is the great-grandson and namesake of William Wrigley Jr., who founded the chewing gum empire in 1891. The contemporary Wrigley Jr. is the former CEO of Wrigley Company, which Mars bought for $23 billion in 2008.

Brokers Riley Warwick and Joshua Saslove of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Chris Souki of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse represented the buyer.

Corinna Holt Richter is a descendent of Benjamin Holt, who led a construction machinery firm that eventually merged with a competitor to become Caterpillar.

Wrigley bought the property, built in 1998, for $8.4 million in 2004, and renovated it in 2019. The home includes four bedrooms, a gym, bar, game room and a wraparound deck. Wrigley Jr. also listed two adjacent plots of land for $26.9 million each, according to WSJ.

Wrigley Jr. isn’t the only heir to invest in Aspen property. Billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton sold a chunk of undeveloped land in the wealthy Colorado enclave for $30.8 million in June after giving up on plans to develop a mansion on the property.

That same month, Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, who co-founded the Agency, listed their Aspen home for $9.75 million.

That listing price pales in comparison to the $100 million asking price of a mansion built next to Little Nell ski run. The estate hit the market in July, and would set a record if it sold at that price.

– Kate Hinsche

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.