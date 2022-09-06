Open Menu

Brooklyn’s luxury market kicks back for Labor Day with 2022 low

Signed contracts fell to year low, combined asking to year’s second lowest level

New York /
Sep.September 06, 2022 05:42 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

1 Prospect Park West #6G and 232 Dean Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)

1 Prospect Park West #6G and 232 Dean Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)

Brooklyn’s luxury market took the week off ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The week leading up to the holiday saw just 11 properties enter contract — six condos and five townhouses — the lowest single week total this year, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

The properties’ combined asking hit $35.2 million, the lowest since the week of January 3. The average home spent 210 days on the market and sold for a price-per-square-foot of $1,325. Homes sold on average at a 3 percent discount, marking eight weeks since homes sold for the full ask.

The most expensive home to enter contract last week was a townhouse at 232 Dean Street in Boerum Hill, with an asking price of $8.5 million.

The 21-foot-wide house built in 1853 has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It spans 4,246 square feet and has original parquet floors, pocket doors, decorative marble fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sun room extension.

Read more

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Unit 6G at 1 Prospect Park West in Park Slope, asking $4.5 million.

The unit has three bathrooms and an oversized primary bedroom with views of the Manhattan skyline. The home, which sold in a sponsor sale, was the last four-bedroom apartment available in the condo development by Sugar Hill Capital Partners.

Plans for the 67-apartment building, which has appeared at the top of Brooklyn’s signed luxury contracts in recent years, date back to 2017, when Sugar Hill bought a senior center mired in lawsuits. It has a sellout of just under $200 million and has three units on the market, according to its website.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklyncompassResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lela Goren and 31 West 11th Street (Getty Images, Corcoran Group)
    Developer sued over debts at Downtown penthouse, Hamptons mansion
    Developer sued over debts at Downtown penthouse, Hamptons mansion
    Mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
    City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
    150 Wooster Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Streeteasy)
    Manhattan luxury market hits Labor Day high
    Manhattan luxury market hits Labor Day high
    The Sagaponack estate (Sotheby's)
    Century-old Sagaponack estate hits market for $22M
    Century-old Sagaponack estate hits market for $22M
    John Lennon, 1 Blomfield Road in Liverpool, United Kingdom (Getty, Google Maps)
    Imagine: John Lennon family home up for auction
    Imagine: John Lennon family home up for auction
    Brown Harris Stevens' Traci Byers & Rex Gonsalves; Douglas Elliman's Frances Katzen; Compass’ Chad Carroll (Brown Harris Stevens, Douglas Elliman, Compass, Getty)
    “Miami-ed out”: These New Yorkers have had enough of South Florida
    “Miami-ed out”: These New Yorkers have had enough of South Florida
    A photo illustration of Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (Getty Images)
    Bank of America piloting no-down payment mortgages
    Bank of America piloting no-down payment mortgages
    From left: Robert Reffkin, Masayoshi San, and Ori Allon (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    SoftBank’s losses on Compass were $540M as of August. The brokerage’s stock is down by a third
    SoftBank’s losses on Compass were $540M as of August. The brokerage’s stock is down by a third
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.