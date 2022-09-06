Brooklyn’s luxury market took the week off ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The week leading up to the holiday saw just 11 properties enter contract — six condos and five townhouses — the lowest single week total this year, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

The properties’ combined asking hit $35.2 million, the lowest since the week of January 3. The average home spent 210 days on the market and sold for a price-per-square-foot of $1,325. Homes sold on average at a 3 percent discount, marking eight weeks since homes sold for the full ask.

The most expensive home to enter contract last week was a townhouse at 232 Dean Street in Boerum Hill, with an asking price of $8.5 million.

The 21-foot-wide house built in 1853 has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It spans 4,246 square feet and has original parquet floors, pocket doors, decorative marble fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sun room extension.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Unit 6G at 1 Prospect Park West in Park Slope, asking $4.5 million.

The unit has three bathrooms and an oversized primary bedroom with views of the Manhattan skyline. The home, which sold in a sponsor sale, was the last four-bedroom apartment available in the condo development by Sugar Hill Capital Partners.

Plans for the 67-apartment building, which has appeared at the top of Brooklyn’s signed luxury contracts in recent years, date back to 2017, when Sugar Hill bought a senior center mired in lawsuits. It has a sellout of just under $200 million and has three units on the market, according to its website.