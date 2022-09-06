Open Menu

Memorial Sloan Kettering takes 430K sf at Lipstick Building

Hospital buys two-thirds of SL Green's Midtown tower in one of the city’s largest office deals this year

New York /
Sep.September 06, 2022 06:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Marc Holliday and 885 Third Avenue (Getty)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 885 Third Avenue (Getty)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is taking over the majority of Midtown East’s Lipstick Building in one of the largest office deals of the year.

The hospital is buying about 430,000 square feet, or roughly two thirds of the 34-story tower at 885 Third Avenue from SL Green Realty, property records show. Financial terms of the deal are unclear.

A spokesperson for Memorial Sloan Kettering said the investment is part of the “long-term financial planning and cost-efficiency strategy” and that the hospital will consolidate other office locations when it moves into the building in 2024.

SL Green Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

At 430,000 square feet, it falls just shy of KPMG’s roughly 456,000-square-foot lease at Brookfield’s 2 Manhattan West, the city’s largest office deal this year.

Tenants signed leases for 3.4 million square feet of Manhattan office space in August, the most in any month since January 2020, before the start of the pandemic, according to data from Colliers International.

Memorial Sloan Kettering is taking the entire base of the Lipstick Building, or floors three through six, as well as several stories in the tower portion. The space became available after the building’s previous largest tenant, law firm Latham & Watkins, relocated to a similarly sized space at 1271 Sixth Avenue.

The building is known for its distinctive oval shape and pink color, as well as for being the one-time headquarters of the notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Lipstick buildingmemorial sloan kettering cancer centerSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    RXR's Scott Rechler and SL Green's Marc Holliday with 5 Times Square (Getty Images, SL Green, 5 Times Square)
    RXR lands $1.3B financing for 5 Times Square; SL Green in as partner
    RXR lands $1.3B financing for 5 Times Square; SL Green in as partner
    Argent Ventures' Andrew Penson (left), SL Green's Marc Holliday, 1601 Broadway (left) and 100 Church Street (Getty, SL Green, Google Maps)
    Big-ticket office refis power strong month for Manhattan loans
    Big-ticket office refis power strong month for Manhattan loans
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday with 450 Park Avenue (Taconic Partners, SL Green)
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    SL Green's Marc Holliday and 450 Park Avenue (Getty, Reading Tom, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    SL Green reports $44M quarterly loss as it pivots to paying down debt
    SL Green reports $44M quarterly loss as it pivots to paying down debt
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.