Open Menu

Doronin’s Aman Group eyeing sale of Crown Building

Deal would retain luxury hospitality group as operator of Fifth Avenue property

New York /
Sep.September 07, 2022 10:09 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aman Group CEO Vlad Doronin and 730 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, OKO Group)

Aman Group CEO Vlad Doronin and 730 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, OKO Group)

The Aman Group is exploring a sale of the Crown Building, which could result in one of the most expensive hotel sales in recent New York City memory.

A deal for the Fifth Avenue property is among the strategic options being eyed by the luxury hospitality company led by billionaire developer Vlad Doronin, Bloomberg reported. One person familiar with the matter told the outlet the building could fetch $600 million.

The deal would be structured with a manage-back clause, retaining Aman as operator of the property. A representative for Aman confirmed it was working with JLL and UBS on a potential sale, but noted it would be contingent on a “long-term management contract.”

Read more

Doronin’s OKO Group in June closed on $754 million in refinancing for the luxury condo and hotel project, which occupies the top 20 floors of the 24-story building.

OKO is converting the upper portion of the building from office space to 22 luxury condos and an 83-room hotel. Amenities include an outdoor dining terrace, a three-floor spa and a jazz club.

Closings have already commenced on the condo portion.

Doronin and developer Michael Shvo purchased the space in 2015 for $475 million. In 2017, Shvo was sidelined from the project after being indicted on tax evasion charges, but retained an equity stake. Two years later, OKO secured $750 million in financing for the conversion, including a $300 million senior loan from Bank OZK and $450 million in mezzanine debt from Cain International.

The hotel market hasn’t been much to write home about in the Big Apple since the onset of the pandemic. Even a sale of one of the city’s biggest hotels resulted in a humbling loss.

MCR Investors purchased the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel from Host Hotels & Resorts for $323 million. Host previously acquired the 51-story, 1,780-key hotel in 2006 for $738 million.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AmanCommercial Real EstateCrown BuildingHotel MarketVlad Doronin

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer and Flatbush Gardens (Clipper Equity, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Fortis Group’s Joel Kestenbaum with 161 Maiden Lane
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    RXR's Scott Rechler and SL Green's Marc Holliday with 5 Times Square (Getty Images, SL Green, 5 Times Square)
    RXR lands $1.3B financing for 5 Times Square; SL Green in as partner
    RXR lands $1.3B financing for 5 Times Square; SL Green in as partner
    Juniper Square’s Alex Robinson (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Linkedin)
    Proptech firm Juniper Square lays off 14% of staff
    Proptech firm Juniper Square lays off 14% of staff
    Madison Avenue Business Improvement District's Matthew Bauer and 692 Madison Avenue (Google Maps, Linkedin, Getty)
    Madison Avenue retail activity rising
    Madison Avenue retail activity rising
    From left: VTS CEO Nick Romito and CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic (VTS, CBRE, Getty Images)
    VTS raises $125M in CBRE-led funding round
    VTS raises $125M in CBRE-led funding round
    Rendering of The Ellinikon Project in Greece with Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou (The Ellinikon, Lamda Development, Getty)
    Greece is getting a giant mall
    Greece is getting a giant mall
    RuthAnne Visnauskas (Getty)
    New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more
    New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.