Senior Cushman executive to depart

Chief accounting officer Len Texter will exit at month’s end, per SEC filing

Sep.September 07, 2022 06:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Len Texter (Cushman & Wakefield)

Cushman & Wakefield’s chief accounting officer is leaving the company, the latest C-suite shakeup at the world’s third-largest commercial brokerage.

Len Texter will exit at the end of the month “in order to pursue a new opportunity,” according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A representative for Cushman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Texter, who also serves as Cushman’s head of investor relations and global controller, has been with the company since January 2019, according to his Linkedin profile.

He took over as Cushman’s top bean counter in 2020 after the retirement of Duncan Palmer, who held the dual roles of chief accountant and chief financial officer. The company’s current CFO, Neil Johnston, will take over Texter’s accounting duties.

The latest change in Cushman’s top ranks comes eight months after John Forrester succeeded Brett White as the firm’s CEO.

Last month, Cushman provided nearly 36,000 documents to the New York Attorney General’s office to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s real estate holdings.

    Tags
    Commercial BrokerageCushman & Wakefield

