Open Menu

Climate change’s higher tides could threaten $34B of coastal real estate

Nonprofit analysis forecast nearly 640K properties at risk in next 30 years

National /
Sep.September 08, 2022 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rising sea levels

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Recent years saw U.S. real estate soar to new heights, which pale in comparison to the pressure swelling sea levels are predicted to pose to billions of dollars of property in the coming decades.

Rising sea levels could fully or partially flood approximately $34 billion worth of real estate on the country’s coasts, according to an analysis reported by USA Today. The estimate from New Jersey nonprofit Climate Central is projected over the life of a 30-year mortgage.

The nonprofit used tax assessment data from counties across the country, along with tidal level properties boundaries and elevation. It predicted the damage could be much worse by the end of the century, potentially tripling losses in counties adjoined to the sea.

Sea levels are forecasted to rise exponentially in the coming decades, a direct result of warming temperatures and climate change. As sea levels rise, water could move further inland and endanger more properties.

Communities along the Gulf Coast face some of the biggest risks from rising sea levels. Among the 48,000 properties that could be completely below high tide lines by 2050, a majority are in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. An estimated $108 billion of real estate could be below those lines by 2100, excluding nearly 100 counties where tax assessor data wasn’t available.

Low elevation, however, is also predicted to threaten communities outside of the Gulf Coast. New Jersey’s Hudson County paces the country in estimated value of land buildings at risk, more than $2.4 billion in all. More than 15 percent of the county’s acreage is below 2050 predicted higher water levels.

Read more

Rising sea levels may damage the bottom lines of towns and communities, particularly those reliant on property tax values. Borrowers may also struggle to get loans from mortgage lenders and insurers trying to discern risk.

Flooding isn’t the only symptom of climate change threatening home and business owners. One in five homes are also facing wildfire risk in the next 30 years, according to First Street Foundation. The nonprofit research firm said earlier this year nearly 80 million residential and commercial properties could be damaged by fire in the coming decades.

Transparency about climate risk for prospective homebuyers is growing. Last year, Redfin added ClimateCheck data to its listings, providing a ranking for fire, heat, drought and storm risks.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Climate ChangeCommercial Real EstateNew JerseyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    JLL NY investment sales chairman Bob Knakal with 737 Park Avenue
    Bob Knakal lists Park Avenue pad for $13M
    Bob Knakal lists Park Avenue pad for $13M
    Cineworld CEO Moshe Greidinger (Cineworld Group PLC, Getty)
    Regal Cinemas owner to cut theater leases in bankruptcy process
    Regal Cinemas owner to cut theater leases in bankruptcy process
    Robert Reffkin, Compass
    Taking stock of Compass acquisitions
    Taking stock of Compass acquisitions
    Dealpath's Mike Sroka (Dealpath, Getty)
    Deal management platform Dealpath raises $43M Series C
    Deal management platform Dealpath raises $43M Series C
    Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu, ﻿517 West 180th Street and 570 West 182nd Street (Ariel Property Advisors, Getty, Customers Bank)
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    A photo illustration of Triple Five Group's Paul Ghermezian (Getty Images, Triple Five Group)
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    A photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and One Wall Street (Getty Images, StreetEasy)
    French retailer Printemps to open first US store at Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street
    French retailer Printemps to open first US store at Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street
    From left: 1430 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx and 30-55 Vernon Boulevard in Astoria (Google Maps, PropertyShark, Getty Images)
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.