Open Menu

Goldman Sachs buying $90M Brooklyn Heights apartments

RAL Companies and China Vanke developed 15 Bridge Park Drive

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2022 11:20 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Goldman Sachs' David Solomon and 15 Brooklyn Park Drive (Streeteasy, Getty)

Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and 15 Bridge Park Drive (Streeteasy, Getty)

Goldman Sachs’s real estate fund is back in New York with a deal to buy a rental building developed as part of Brooklyn Bridge Park for $90 million.

The investment bank’s asset management arm is in contract to buy the 140-unit The Landing building from Robert Levine’s RAL Companies and China Vanke, The Real Deal has learned.

The deal is the latest example of investors’ appetite for cash-flowing New York rental properties, which are leading a surge in multifamily investments as buyers largely shun older, rent-stabilized buildings.

Although the 15-story building at 15 Bridge Park Drive has an unusually large rent-restricted component — 70 percent of the units as opposed to the typical 30 percent — it benefits from a 35-year tax break under a PILOT abatement program. The tax break in effect makes the property more similar to a free-market building than a rent-stabilized one.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs and RAL Companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more

Out of the 100 rent-restricted units, 50 percent are set at rents that are 165 percent of the area median income, according to marketing materials from Cushman & Wakefield, where a team led by Adam Spies and Adam Doneger brokered the sale.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, the non-profit that oversees the 85-acre park, selected Levine’s development firm in 2015 through an RFP process to develop two parcels adjacent to the green space in order to help finance the park.

RAL’s bid, which included a $106 million upfront payment, bested offers from 13 other developers. In addition to the 140-unit rental, RAL also developed the 126-unit Quay Tower condominium building next door.

The developer completed the building in March 2020.

Goldman got back into New York real estate two years ago as part of a relaunch of its once-dominant investment program. The company in 2020 paid $100 million to buy the 19-story 1 Flatbush Avenue apartment building in Downtown Brooklyn.

It was Goldman’s first New York acquisition since launching its real estate funds business, which set the template for risky, high-return opportunistic investments in the 1990s and early 2000s before suffering major losses during the Great Financial Crisis.

More recently, Goldman announced it had raised $3.5 billion for its latest real estate fund, which it said in April will focus on core-plus and value-add opportunities in logistics, residential and office buildings.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyn bridge parkchina vankegoldman sachsMultifamily Marketral companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer and Flatbush Gardens (Clipper Equity, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and 8 Spruce Street (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Private equity firms are betting big on New York apartments
    Private equity firms are betting big on New York apartments
    Grant Cardone (Photo courtesy of Cardone)
    How Grant Cardone built a real estate empire with other people’s money
    How Grant Cardone built a real estate empire with other people’s money
    Khosla Capital's Vinod Khosla with 1 Shearwood Place (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.