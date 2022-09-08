Open Menu

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Moujan Vahdat picked up seven churches in Harlem and Brooklyn, manipulated contracts

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2022 02:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Childs Memorial Temple, Metropolitan AME, and Greater Bethel AME Harlem

Childs Memorial Temple, Metropolitan AME, and Greater Bethel AME Harlem (Google Maps, Getty)

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit.

Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.

The three leaders pulled in a combined $2 million from the deals, according to an investigation by the New York Attorney General Lettia James’ office into the developer, who heads Elmo Realty and Empire Development Fund.

Prosecutors said the churches, all of which were part of predominantly Black denominations, were left vulnerable to the offers because of their often shaky financial situations.

However, the sales resulted in more perks for the leaders than the churches.

One church leader received $450,000 once the church sale closed, along with $440,000 in “finder’s fees” for introducing Vahdat to other church leaders. At one point, Vahdat personally gave a Bishop $610,000 between 2016 and 2017, including an envelope filled with $10,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and a designer handbag for his wife.

In return, church leaders turned a blind eye to Vahdat revising sale contracts in his favor, often squeezing the churches for more money.

Court documents previously reported by The Real Deal show Vahdat struck a $10 million deal with the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2017. Under the deal, the developer planned to take over and demolish the property at 58 West 135th Street for a 30,000-square-foot residential building. Patch reported the church remains standing.

Two of the churches targeted by the developer were African Methodist Episcopal denominations in West Harlem and Crown Heights. In one instance, Vahdat followed through on threats to turn off off the heat at Greater Bethel AME in the middle of winter after the church couldn’t afford its new rent after closing with the developer.

Read more

The incident, and the developer’s ignoring of requests to fix a ceiling’s caving-in before its collapse on a parishioner, didn’t deter Bishop Gregory Ingram and Rev. Melvin Wilson from helping the owner pick up another church property.

State prosecutors intervened in the dealings and reached settlements with Ingram and Wilson in 2021, which in part prohibited the leaders’ abilities to publicly discuss the investigation’s conclusions. Patch reported both appear to have maintained roles with AME churches in the tri-state area.

State prosecutors gave the churches the option to either conduct a full cash-out, where Vahdat would buy their property for an agreed-upon sum, or a “monitored performance” plan, where Vahdat would continue with the original development plan under the supervision of a third-party construction expert. Six of the seven churches chose the latter, staying in business with Vahdat.

Vahdat’s settlement requires him to make payments owed to the churches and covers their legal fees. Vahdat’s attorney brushed off prosecutors’ findings, telling the outlet the developer remains focused on “bringing vibrant new church facilities to the community.”

Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    crimedevelopersNYC Churches

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Raza
    Ex-PM ordered to prison in 1MDB scandal
    Ex-PM ordered to prison in 1MDB scandal
    Belkin Burden Goldman's Sherwin Belkin (Belkin Burden Goldman, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rent regulation threat sparks red scare among real estate
    Rent regulation threat sparks red scare among real estate
    Donald Trump and Allen Weisselberg with Trump Tower
    Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, will testify against firm
    Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, will testify against firm
    Pastor Gregory Fryer and the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 120 and 122 East 88th Street (Getty Images, Immanuel NYC, Jim.henderson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Council member Keith Powers (Manhattan Community Board 5)
    Defeated by industry, criminal background check bill returns
    Defeated by industry, criminal background check bill returns
    Letitia James with 18-36 Columbus Avenue (Getty, Loopnet)
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Quontic Bank CEO Steve Schnall (Illustration by The Real Deal/Photo by Axel Dupeux)
    Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
    Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident
    A photo illustration of the Broadway Spanish Baptist Church (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Harlem church seeks state approval for redevelopment plans
    Harlem church seeks state approval for redevelopment plans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.