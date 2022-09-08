Open Menu

Regal Cinemas owner to cut theater leases in bankruptcy process

Cineworld plans to end leases of 20 U.S. locations, with likely more to come

New York /
Sep.September 08, 2022 01:08 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cineworld CEO Moshe Greidinger (Cineworld Group PLC, Getty)

Cineworld CEO Moshe Greidinger (Cineworld Group PLC, Getty)

One of the world’s largest movie theater chains is dimming the lights to begin the process of rolling back its U.S. footprint.

Cineworld Group PLC is already planning cut leases for 20 of its 505 U.S. locations, according to bankruptcy filings reported by the Wall Street Journal. More closures are likely to come based on reviews over performance and rent costs by the company, which on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The London-based company, which acquired the Regal Cinemas chain for $3.6 billion in 2018, is the world’s second-largest movie theater group — behind AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Cineworld, which owns 747 movie theaters globally, is expected to seek out concessions from landlords in order to keep its theater operations uninterrupted during the bankruptcy process.

The company’s bankruptcy filing comes as poor ticket sales have failed to meet its financial needs. Theaters have faced a slow recover as moviegoers trickle back in the wake of the pandemic, but returns have been undercut by new films landing on streaming platforms shortly after premiering in theaters.

Read more

Cineworld has more than $5 billion in debt and is facing a roughly $1 billion legal judgment stemming from its failed merger with Canada-based movie theater chain Cineplex Inc. The company took out $800 million to stay afloat amid the pandemic and put itself in position to recover, which Cineworld said hasn’t happened yet.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the company to cut its liabilities through a possible asset sale or financial restructuring. Cineworld said its lenders have committed to providing a $1.94 billion loan to cover its expenses and get through the restructuring process.

Equity interests in Cineworld will likely be thinned without any guarantee of a recovery for stockholders, the company said. The Greidinger family is Cineworld’s largest shareholder with more than 20 percent of the company’s stock. The family claims it has lost more than $1 billion as Cineworld’s shares have cratered during the pandemic, according to the bankruptcy filing.

Cineworld said it doesn’t expect to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange due to the Chapter 11 filing. The company expects to emerge from court protection during the first quarter of next year.

— Pat Ralph




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcychapter 11CineworldCommercial Real EstateMovie Theaters

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dealpath's Mike Sroka (Dealpath, Getty)
    Deal management platform Dealpath raises $43M Series C
    Deal management platform Dealpath raises $43M Series C
    Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu, ﻿517 West 180th Street and 570 West 182nd Street (Ariel Property Advisors, Getty, Customers Bank)
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    A photo illustration of Triple Five Group's Paul Ghermezian (Getty Images, Triple Five Group)
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    A photo illustration of Harry Macklowe and One Wall Street (Getty Images, StreetEasy)
    French retailer Printemps to open first US store at Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street
    French retailer Printemps to open first US store at Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street
    From left: 1430 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx and 30-55 Vernon Boulevard in Astoria (Google Maps, PropertyShark, Getty Images)
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    A photo illustration of The Olivia at 315 West 33rd Street (Brookfield Properties, Getty Images)
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    Aman Group CEO Vlad Doronin and 730 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, OKO Group)
    Doronin’s Aman Group eyeing sale of Crown Building
    Doronin’s Aman Group eyeing sale of Crown Building
    Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer and Flatbush Gardens (Clipper Equity, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.