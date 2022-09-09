Open Menu

Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project

Mechanic says developers Elie Fouerti and Sergey Rybak blew a fuse

New York /
Sep.September 09, 2022 08:45 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Rybak Development's Sergey Rybak and Appliances Connection's Elie Fouerti (Getty Images, Rybak Development, YouTube/Elie Fouerti, Google Maps)

From left: Rybak Development’s Sergey Rybak and Appliances Connection’s Elie Fouerti (Getty Images, Rybak Development, YouTube/Elie Fouerti, Google Maps)

 

For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout.

After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer.

Prestige Automotive, which has run a car repair shop at 2013 Third Avenue for the past 15 years, stands between Rybak Development and his vision for a mixed-income 15-story building with retail space at the site.

Rybak, along with the building’s owner, Elie Fouerti, have shifted their efforts to clear the property into high gear, according to a lawsuit.

In the complaint, filed last week, Prestige alleges that Fouerti and Rybak have harassed the auto shop in an attempt to drive it out, as the tenant is renting “the only portion of the development site that remains occupied.”

City records show the developers’ plan for the 91-unit residential building encompasses 2005-2015 Third Avenue, the eastern side of the avenue bookended by 110th and 111th Streets.

The developer picked up the buildings on that block last November, paying a collective $13.4 million for the auto shop property and an adjacent site that housed a grocery store.

After New York Yimby reported in March that Fouerti had filed demolition permits for the southern half of the site, Prestige claims workers started to raze 2005-2011 Third Avenue in April.

The suit alleges the work on 2011 Third Avenue, the building that abuts the auto shop, dislodged debris that rained down on cars in Prestige’s garage, causing an estimated $40,000 worth of damage.

Read more

Moreover, the auto shop claims that Fouerti and Rybak began interior demolition of 2011 Third Avenue without a proper permit — city records show a partial interior demolition permit was filed in June — and that the Department of Buildings repeatedly flagged the work as “illegal and dangerous construction.”

Still, site workers violated multiple stop work orders, according to the suit, and racked up $45,000 in fines. A Department of Buildings complaint filed in July claims a crew took down a stop work sign and started working.

Then, early last month, the shop found its internet and phone service had been severed near the side of the building that borders 2011 Third Avenue and that the developers had sealed off the roof with two-by-fours, blocking a Spectrum team from restoring service.

Prestige claims that without internet and phone access, it was forced to shut down for five days,
resulting in a $50,000 loss of business.

Even before Fouerti and Rybak got involved with the site, the complaint alleges, the previous owner, AK Properties Group, had tried to pressure Prestige out of its lease.

Prestige renewed its rental agreement in early 2020, extending its lease through August 2028. That contract nixed a provision that would have allowed the owner to terminate the lease based on an intent to sell the property, the suit alleges.

But come June 2021, AK attempted to do just that. It then sent Prestige an estoppel certificate — a document clarifying the lease terms — in September. However, the auto shop refused to sign the certificate before the building was sold, the complaint reads.

The auto shop has now asked the court to stop Fouerti and Rybak from engaging in further harassment and requests a civil penalty of $50,000, compensatory damages of no less than $100,000, and $25,000 in attorney’s fees.

Neither Fouerti nor Rybak responded to a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)
    Mayor finally sticks neck out for development
    Mayor finally sticks neck out for development
    Mayor Eric Adams with Bruckner Boulevard (Getty, NYC Department of Planning)
    Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning
    Adams throws support behind controversial Bronx rezoning
    Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu, ﻿517 West 180th Street and 570 West 182nd Street (Ariel Property Advisors, Getty, Customers Bank)
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    A photo illustration of Triple Five Group's Paul Ghermezian (Getty Images, Triple Five Group)
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    Flaherty & Collins' Ryan Cronk with rendering of planned rental complex in Bridgeport (Flaherty & Collins)
    Indiana developer plans 420 apartments in Bridgeport
    Indiana developer plans 420 apartments in Bridgeport
    A photo illustration of The Olivia at 315 West 33rd Street (Brookfield Properties, Getty Images)
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    Fortis Group’s Joel Kestenbaum with 161 Maiden Lane
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    The development site at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma  and JLL's Christian Ulbrich (Getty)
    Ronkonkoma megadevelopment to drop arenas
    Ronkonkoma megadevelopment to drop arenas
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.