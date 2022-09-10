Open Menu

Murder-for-hire allegedly involved $45M real estate portfolio

Anthony Zottola accused of hiring hit man to kill father

New York Weekend Edition /
Sep.September 10, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
murder-for-hire

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

The lengths one man allegedly went to in order to seize a $45 million real estate portfolio are being put on display in a murder-for-hire trial.

Anthony Zottola is accused of perpetrating a plot to have his father killed. In opening remarks, Assistant US Attorney Devon Lash accused Zottola of wanting control of his father’s real estate holdings, the New York Post reported.

Sylvester Zottola controlled about 90 properties, worth about $45 million, according to Anthony’s brother, Salvatore. The patriarch’s real estate business drew more than $1 million a year in rental income from one of the two businesses Sylvester ran in the Bronx. He also ran an illegal poker machine vending operation.

That came to a screeching halt in 2018, when the 71-year-old was killed in the drive-through of a McDonald’s in the Bronx while getting a cup of coffee. Bushawn Shelton, an alleged gang member, has pleaded guilty to a role in the murder plot.

Zottola is on trial with Himan Ross and Alfred Lopez. The trio are accused of hiring Shelton to kill Sylvester for $200,000. Zottola allegedly cracked jokes via text to Shelton after the real estate owner was executed.

In this week’s opening statements, proescutors painted a portrait of many assassination attempts made against the elder Zottola. In the year leading up to Sylvester’s murder, he was allegedly stabbed and beaten in separate instances, surviving both. Salvatore was also ambushed by gunmen outside his home at one point, surviving that botched hit.

The mobster, who had connections to both the Lucchese and Bonanno families, was ultimately killed in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Attorneys for each of the defendants used their opening statements to poke holes in the case of the prosecution. They argued cooperating witnesses aren’t credible and are willing to lie in exchange for lenient sentences.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatecrimeMobthe Bronx

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1065-1075 Gerard Avenue in the Bronx 
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    Prana pays Related $36M in Bronx multifamily play
    448 East 143rd Street in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    Private developer’s NYCHA project in Mott Haven lands $79M in financing
    1159 and 1184 River Avenue with Maddd Equities' Jorge Madruga (left) and Joy Construction's Eli Weiss (right) (Credit: Google Maps)
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction score $64M for massive Bronx project
    Maddd Equities, Joy Construction score $64M for massive Bronx project
    Shelbourne Global Solutions' Bernard Bertram and 777 West Putnam Avenue (Shelbourne Global Solutions, Google Maps)
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    Amancio Ortega with 2760 Red Lion Rd (Getty, Loopnet)
    Zara billionaire makes $148M industrial play
    Zara billionaire makes $148M industrial play
    Rising sea levels
    Climate change’s higher tides could threaten $34B of coastal real estate
    Climate change’s higher tides could threaten $34B of coastal real estate
    Childs Memorial Temple, Metropolitan AME, and Greater Bethel AME Harlem
    Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
    Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
    Cineworld CEO Moshe Greidinger (Cineworld Group PLC, Getty)
    Regal Cinemas owner to cut theater leases in bankruptcy process
    Regal Cinemas owner to cut theater leases in bankruptcy process
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.