Brooklyn’s luxury market is stuck in its post-Labor Day slowdown.

Signed contracts in the borough last week saw their slowest of the year for the second week in a row, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes listed for $2 million or more. Seven homes entered contract between Sept. 5 and 11 — a record low — and their combined volume was $21.5 million, also a record low.

Of the six townhouses and one condo, the average price per square foot was $1,096, nine dollars more than the record low set in early August. Homes sat on the market for an average of 189 days and did not receive a discount for the first time in two months.

The most expensive home to enter into contract last week was 105 Cambridge Place in Clinton Hill, with an asking price of $5 million.

The Italianate brownstone is 4,000 square feet and 21 feet wide. It has seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Outside, it has a deck and a garden with patio access.

The two-family home has a triplex and a top floor that can serve as a two-bedroom rental apartment, according to Streeteasy.

The second most expensive home to sell last week was 57 Marlborough Road in Flatbush, with an asking price of $3.5 million.

The 4,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It was recently updated but retains original stained glass windows and pocket doors, as well as a two-room chef’s kitchen. Outside, there’s a landscaped backyard and a new deck.