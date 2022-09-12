Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump

Contracts hit new lows in volume and combined prices

New York /
Sep.September 12, 2022 05:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
105 Cambridge Place and 57 Marlborough Road in Brooklyn (Zillow, Compass)

105 Cambridge Place and 57 Marlborough Road in Brooklyn (Zillow, Compass)

Brooklyn’s luxury market is stuck in its post-Labor Day slowdown.

Signed contracts in the borough last week saw their slowest of the year for the second week in a row, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes listed for $2 million or more. Seven homes entered contract between Sept. 5 and 11 — a record low — and their combined volume was $21.5 million, also a record low.

Of the six townhouses and one condo, the average price per square foot was $1,096, nine dollars more than the record low set in early August. Homes sat on the market for an average of 189 days and did not receive a discount for the first time in two months.

Read more

The most expensive home to enter into contract last week was 105 Cambridge Place in Clinton Hill, with an asking price of $5 million.

The Italianate brownstone is 4,000 square feet and 21 feet wide. It has seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Outside, it has a deck and a garden with patio access.

The two-family home has a triplex and a top floor that can serve as a two-bedroom rental apartment, according to Streeteasy.

The second most expensive home to sell last week was 57 Marlborough Road in Flatbush, with an asking price of $3.5 million.

The 4,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It was recently updated but retains original stained glass windows and pocket doors, as well as a two-room chef’s kitchen. Outside, there’s a landscaped backyard and a new deck.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassDouglas EllimanResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    177 Ninth Avenue (The Corcoran Group)
    Manhattan’s luxury market sales dip to 2022 low
    Manhattan’s luxury market sales dip to 2022 low
    Discovery Capital Management's Robert Citrone, Compass' Robert Reffkin and BlackRock's Larry Fink (Getty, Legends4Legends)
    Institutional investors take dueling approaches to Compass stock
    Institutional investors take dueling approaches to Compass stock
    Serhant's Chloe Tucker Caine, Romi Mouillon, Brian Chan and 100 Vandam in Soho (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Cody Boone/SERHANT, Serhant)
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    L+M’s Ron Moelis and 100 Claremont Avenue (Claremont Hall, Ron Moelis, Getty)
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest condo filings in Q2
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest condo filings in Q2
    185 Grand Street in Manhattan, NYC with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Google Maps, Getty)
    Melissa McCarthy makes a move to Little Italy
    Melissa McCarthy makes a move to Little Italy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.