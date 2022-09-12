Open Menu

Louis Vuitton pop-up headed to former Barneys space

Luxury retailer bringing traveling exhibition to Madison Avenue

New York /
Sep.September 12, 2022 05:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben Ashkenazy with 660 Madison Ave

Ben Ashkenazy with 660 Madison Ave (660 Madison Ave, Ben Ashkenazy, Getty)

Nearly three years after Barneys New York closed its doors, the site of its former Madison Avenue flagship will once again be filled with designer goods.

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is bringing its “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” traveling exhibition to the space at 660 Madison Avenue from October 13 through December 21, The Real Deal has learned.

The exhibition, which showcases trunks designed by Frank Gehry, Marc Jacobs and the toy brand Lego, among several-dozen others, ran this summer on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive after earlier stops in France and Singapore.

Ben Ashkenazy’s Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, which owns 600 Madison Avenue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a representative for Louis Vuitton.

Read more

Barneys’ 2019 bankruptcy and 2020 closure followed a high-profile dispute with Ashkenazy over the rent on its 275,000-square-foot flagship location.

After Ashkenazy attempted to more than triple the annual rent from $16 million to $60 million, an arbitrator in 2018 gave the landlord the go-ahead to increase Barneys’ rent to $30 million.

When Barneys went bankrupt the following year, then-CEO Daniella Vitale partially attributed the company’s demise to its “excessively high” rents while also acknowledging a difficult retail environment brought on by consumers’ changing shopping habits.

Ashkenazy was blamed by some for the iconic retailer’s failure — a characterization he has bristled at, according to associates. The billionaire investor has struggled recently with several of his properties, including his Union Station retail and office property in Washington, D.C., where he is locked in an eminent-domain dispute with both his lender and Amtrak.

In New York, Ashkenazy lost the original Barneys building at 115 Seventh Avenue in Chelsea earlier this year to a foreclosure.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ashkenazy acquisitionbarneys new york

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    (photos by Joe Lovinger/The Real Deal)
    Day 2 of ICSC: Retailers button up to network, prep for uncertain future
    Day 2 of ICSC: Retailers button up to network, prep for uncertain future
    Ben Ashkenazy (Corcoran)
    Ashkenazy could lose another retail property to foreclosure
    Ashkenazy could lose another retail property to foreclosure
    Ben Ashkenazy dumps Midtown retail building at $6M loss
    Ben Ashkenazy dumps Midtown retail building at $6M loss
    Ben Ashkenazy dumps Midtown retail building at $6M loss
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and Ashkenazy Aqcuisition’s Ben Ashkenazy and the property (Google Maps, SL Green)
    SL Green snaps up Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison through foreclosure
    SL Green snaps up Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison through foreclosure
    690 Madison Avenue,SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and Ashkenazy Aqcuisition's Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via SL Green, Google Maps)
    SL Green looks to foreclose on Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison
    SL Green looks to foreclose on Ashkenazy’s 690 Madison
    Ziel Feldman, Ben Ashkenazy and 600 Madison Avenue. (Getty, Ruben Companies)
    Ashkenazy takes over HFZ’s office at 600 Madison
    Ashkenazy takes over HFZ’s office at 600 Madison
    Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter with 611 Fifth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)
    Barneys to make a comeback
    Barneys to make a comeback
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.