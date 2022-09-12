Open Menu

Manhattan’s luxury market sales dip to 2022 low

Weekly report notched 10 contracts signed at $4M+, year’s lowest sales volume

New York /
Sep.September 12, 2022 03:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
177 Ninth Avenue (The Corcoran Group)

177 Ninth Avenue (The Corcoran Group)

After Manhattan’s luxury market appeared to be coming back to life in recent weeks, it appears to have slowed back down.

Just 10 contracts were signed last week at $4 million and above in Manhattan, half of the previous week’s total, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty. The total is also below the 10-year average of 14 contracts signed in the week following Labor Day.

The total weekly asking price sales volume was just $61.2 million, the lowest of the year.

The market had previously appeared to tick back up after a late summer slump. The week ending Aug. 22 had just eight contracts signed, and buyers signed just 13 contracts the first week of August.

Read more

The priciest home to enter into contract was 4A at 177 Ninth Avenue, developed by the Brodsky Organization, asking $12.5 million. The unit has over 3,000 square feet spanning across four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with views of gardens and the Theological Seminary. The unit is in a building called the Chelsea Enclave, a condop.

The seller paid nearly $10 million for the unit in July 2017 before commencing renovations and placing it on the market in July.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was 1504 at Related’s 515 West 18th Street, asking $9.6 million. That’s raised from $8.8 million when the building started marketing in the summer of 2020. The condo has 2,500 square feet across four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The building is known as the Lantern and was designed by Heatherwick Studio, which were the architects of the Vessel at Hudson Yards and Little Island.

Of the 10 contracts signed, seven were condos, one was a co-op, one was a condop and one was a townhouse. The median asking price was $4.8 million. The units spent an average of 635 days on the market, with an average discount of 5 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateOlshan RealtResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    105 Cambridge Place and 57 Marlborough Road in Brooklyn (Zillow, Compass)
    Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump
    Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump
    Serhant's Chloe Tucker Caine, Romi Mouillon, Brian Chan and 100 Vandam in Soho (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Cody Boone/SERHANT, Serhant)
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    L+M’s Ron Moelis and 100 Claremont Avenue (Claremont Hall, Ron Moelis, Getty)
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest condo filings in Q2
    TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest condo filings in Q2
    185 Grand Street in Manhattan, NYC with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (Google Maps, Getty)
    Melissa McCarthy makes a move to Little Italy
    Melissa McCarthy makes a move to Little Italy
    A photo illustration of R. Kelly and 1010 West George Street in Lakeview, Illinois (Getty Images, Redfin)
    R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
    R. Kelly’s former Chicago home sells after several price cuts
    Big Tree Farm (Getty, Big Tree Farm)
    Big Tree Farm’s $50M ask breaks Indiana listing record
    Big Tree Farm’s $50M ask breaks Indiana listing record
    Compass' Adrianna Nava (Getty, Compass)
    Hamptons listings gain, but inventory still scarce and sales brisk
    Hamptons listings gain, but inventory still scarce and sales brisk
    Residential Real Estate, Housing Market, Fannie Mae
    Sentiment sinks deeper as market sidelines buyers and sellers
    Sentiment sinks deeper as market sidelines buyers and sellers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.