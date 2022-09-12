Open Menu

Marcal Group sells Bensonhurst medical office for $82M

Private equity firm MedProperties and Physicians Realty Trust partner to buy 140K-sf Calko Medical Center

New York /
Sep.September 12, 2022 04:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of the Marcal Group's Mark Caller and the Calko Medical Center in Bensonhurst (Getty Images, Marcal Group, YouTube/Bensalem Outreach)

A photo illustration of the Marcal Group’s Mark Caller and the Calko Medical Center in Bensonhurst (Getty Images, Marcal Group, YouTube/Bensalem Outreach)

A nine-story health care facility in Bensonhurst sold for $81.5 million in one of the city’s largest medical office deals since the start of the pandemic.

Dallas-based private equity firm MedProperties Realty Advisors and Wisconsin-based Physicians Realty Trust acquired the Calko Medical Center, a 140,000-square-foot, multi-tenant property at 6010 Bay Parkway from developer Mark Caller’s Marcal Group, according to sources familiar with the deal. The purchase price works out to about $580,000 per square foot.

Tenants in the building, completed in 2013, include the Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn Surgery Center and Genesis Fertility & Reproductive Medicine. The property also has an urgent care center, a pathology lab and a pharmacy.

Marcal has taken out multiple loans on the project since its completion, records show. In 2014, Five Mile Capital provided a $9 million loan and acquired a $40 million loan secured by the property. In 2015, Deutsche Bank acquired the combined $49 million loan from Five Mile.

Investors are expected to pump $25 billion into health care properties this year, up from $16 billion last year, according to CBRE, thanks in part to their perception of the asset class as recession-proof.

“Alternative real assets, specifically health care properties, are on every institutional investor’s mind right now given the pandemic’s effect on traditional property types,” said commercial real estate advisor Maarten Deschaumes, who brokered the deal.

Demand for health care space is particularly strong in New York. At 6.8 percent, the vacancy rate for medical offices in the city was the second-lowest of all major U.S. markets last year, according to Colliers.

The Marcal Group, MedProperties Realty Advisors and Physicians Realty Trust did not return requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BensonhurstBrooklynhealthcareInvestment SalesMarcal GroupMedical Office

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (Joseph Sitt, Getty)
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    Shelbourne Global Solutions' Bernard Bertram and 777 West Putnam Avenue (Shelbourne Global Solutions, Google Maps)
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    From left: 1430 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx and 30-55 Vernon Boulevard in Astoria (Google Maps, PropertyShark, Getty Images)
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    Sunlight buys Astoria development site for $25M, leading midsize i-sales
    Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer and Flatbush Gardens (Clipper Equity, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    1 Prospect Park West #6G and 232 Dean Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn’s luxury market kicks back for Labor Day with 2022 low
    Brooklyn’s luxury market kicks back for Labor Day with 2022 low
    Khosla Capital's Vinod Khosla with 1 Shearwood Place (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    Vinod Khosla makes $200M bet on Westchester rentals
    830 Third Avenue with Empire Capital's Ebi Khalili and Josh Rahmani (Empire, VTS, Getty)
    Empire Capital strikes back, buys Midtown office with Namdar
    Empire Capital strikes back, buys Midtown office with Namdar
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.