Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam

Serhant’s new development arm has a new project in Hudson Square, taking over sales at Jeff Greene’s 100 Vandam.

The brokerage replaces Douglas Elliman, which has sold less than 10 units in the 72-unit building, people familiar with the building told The Real Deal.

Chloe Tucker Caine, Romi Mouillon and Brian Chan of Serhant will manage sales of 100 Vandam on behalf of the firm. Sales go live Tuesday and prices start at $1.86 million.

The 25-story building, designed by COOKFOX and developed by Greene, features a preserved red brick facade base and its rising modern concrete and glass column.

The residences, which include three duplexes and a penthouse, feature floor-to-ceiling windows, custom millwork, and Hudson River and New York City views.

Situated just north of Tribeca and south of the West Village, 100 Vandam sits steps away from Google’s new headquarters in West Soho.

The 2011 deal for the building marked Greene’s first development in New York City, a shift from his previous focus on South Florida properties.

After a contentious rezoning ballooned the area’s property values, Greene said in 2013 he planned to sell the parcel — 100 Vandam and the building next door — for $150 million, three times what he paid for it. However, two years later, he filed permit applications with the city’s Department of Buildings to move forward with a residential conversion at the property.

The building marks the 37th project for Serhant’s new development arm in almost two years. The division also manages sales and marketing for the penthouses at 277 Fifth Avenue, the Westly, Jolie at 77 Greenwich, Iris TriBeCa, Brooklyn Point, Quay Tower, and Huxley, among others, representing a total of over $10 billion in new development inventory.