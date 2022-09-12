Open Menu

SL Green takes over 245 Park Avenue

Office landlord scored HNA bankruptcy deal amid dispute with Chinese investor

New York /
Sep.September 12, 2022 10:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Marc Holliday and 245 Park Avenue (Getty Images, SL Green, CGRendering)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday and 245 Park Avenue (Getty Images, SL Green, CGRendering)

SL Green capped off a long-running dispute with HNA Group at 245 Park Avenue with a deal for the Midtown tower.

Marc Holliday’s firm announced its acquisition of the 1.8 million-square-foot property on Monday. Details of the deal were not provided, but the company did note in a release that it is still pursuing a $185 million arbitration award from the Chinese investor.

MarketWatch reported earlier this summer that SL Green was the sole bidder for the property as of July.

The lenders on the Midtown property agreed to keep the $1.8 billion mortgage and mezzanine loans in place. Those loans mature in June 2027 and combine for an averaged fixed rate of 4.30 percent.

SL Green chief investment officer Harrison Sitomer in a statement deemed the property the company’s “next major development project,” following in the paths of One Vanderbilt and One Madison.

The firm plans on repositioning the property, with alterations to the lobbies, plaza, retail storefronts and infrastructure. It will also be bringing its amenities program to the building; Kohn Pedersen Fox will help in the redesign.

Read more

This summer, a judge awarded SL Green a $185 million arbitration award, which stemmed from HNA allegedly breaching terms of SL Green’s investment and terms of guarantee.

About the same time, the REIT obtained a temporary restraining order, preventing the Chinese conglomerate from selling its assets until SL Green receives the award.

The orders came after HNA affiliate PWM Property Management accused SL Green of failing to find a new anchor tenant to replace Major League Baseball at the building, setting off a legal dispute. An arbitrator said HNA failed to prove the allegation.

PWM alleged SL Green was trying to put the tower into financial straits, claiming the office landlord would benefit because of its interest in the building, as well as the possibility of foreclosure.

SL Green joined in 2018, investing $148 million and becoming property manager. It negotiated protections for the investment in the case of issues including bankruptcy.

PWM filed for bankruptcy last year and in December 2021 pushed SL Green out as property manager. A bankruptcy judge ruled in favor of PWM’s decision to force out the REIT.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHNA GroupMidtownoffice marketpark avenueSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Dotdash Merediths Neil Vogel and 225 Liberty Street (IAC, Brookfield, Getty)
    Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
    Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
    Overlapping faces on torn paper
    The problem with tenant screening reports
    The problem with tenant screening reports
    murder-for-hire
    Murder-for-hire allegedly involved $45M real estate portfolio
    Murder-for-hire allegedly involved $45M real estate portfolio
    Shelbourne Global Solutions' Bernard Bertram and 777 West Putnam Avenue (Shelbourne Global Solutions, Google Maps)
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
    Amancio Ortega with 2760 Red Lion Rd (Getty, Loopnet)
    Zara billionaire makes $148M industrial play
    Zara billionaire makes $148M industrial play
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.