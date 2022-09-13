Open Menu

A&E lands $188M loan for UWS rentals — 5 months after buying them

Douglas Eisenberg nabbed former Trump Place property from Sam Zell weeks after rate hike

New York /
Sep.September 13, 2022 08:30 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A&E’s Douglas Eisenberg and 140 Riverside Boulevard (Google Maps, A&E RE, Getty)

A&E’s Douglas Eisenberg and 140 Riverside Boulevard (Google Maps, A&E RE, Getty)

Five months after dropping a quarter of a billion dollars on a Riverside Boulevard apartment building, Douglas Eisenberg’s A&E Real Estate nabbed financing for the 354-unit property.

Late last month, the firm secured a $188 million dollar mortgage from Los Angeles-based Mesa West Capital on 140 Riverside Boulevard, which it bought from Sam Zell’s Equity Residential in April, public records filed Monday show.

A&E declined to comment on the specifics of the loan, but its transaction record and a finger held to the macroeconomic winds suggest a first mortgage.

The property is one of three Upper West Side apartment buildings that were branded Trump Place until Equity dropped the moniker in 2016 shortly after former President Donald Trump’s election.

Two months after buying 140 Riverside Boulevard, A&E picked up neighboring 160 Riverside Boulevard in July for $415 million, bankrolling that purchase with a $286 million loan from Square Mile Capital.

Like the mortgage recorded this week, the financing covered about 70 percent of the closing price.

The third building in the collective, 180 Riverside Boulevard, is still owned by Equity, public records show. A&E declined to comment on whether it has been in talks to buy that property, too.

As for the lag between purchase and financing, it’s possible A&E chose to wait out the tumult of the spring mortgage market. The investor acquired 140 Riverside in April, a few weeks after the Federal Reserve first hiked interest rates.

On the heels of the bump, commercial mortgage rates spiked to 4.5 percent, a near percentage point higher than in the month before the increase, data from consultancy Select Commercial Funding show.

But because rates have risen even higher since then — as of this week, commercial mortgage rates stand around 5 percent — it’s unlikely A&E caught a lower rate in late August than it could have in April.

Records suggest some of the $188 million loan may finance repairs to the property. Late last week, the city approved plans for a lobby renovation. A&E also filed permits in June and July to renovate bathroom fixtures and appliances in a dozen apartments.

Eisenberg has spent the last several months on a multifamily buying spree extending far beyond the Upper West Side.

In April, the firm agreed to pay $250 million for 14 South Brooklyn rental buildings owned by the LeFrak Organization. And in February, A&E paid Long Island-based Benjamin Companies $130 million for a 22-building complex in Queens Village — the borough’s biggest multifamily deal since the start of the pandemic.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    a&eEquity ResidentialMultifamily MarketReal Estate Loansupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Billie Holliday with 26 West 87th Street (Getty)
    Former home of Billie Holiday hits market at $14M
    Former home of Billie Holiday hits market at $14M
    Goldman Sachs' David Solomon and 15 Brooklyn Park Drive (Streeteasy, Getty)
    Goldman Sachs buying $90M Brooklyn Heights apartments
    Goldman Sachs buying $90M Brooklyn Heights apartments
    Clipper Equity’s David Bistricer and Flatbush Gardens (Clipper Equity, Google Maps)
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
    Fortis Group’s Joel Kestenbaum with 161 Maiden Lane
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    Mack Real Estate sues for $566M over Fortis project loans
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    Landlord attack dog Jay Martin tries playing nice
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.