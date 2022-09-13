Open Menu

Douglas Elliman team bumps Compass from Midtown condo sales

The Kristen Jordan Team taking over at Bloom with 25% of units sold

Sep.September 13, 2022 02:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Douglas Elliman's Kirsten Jordan with 500 West 45th Street

Douglas Elliman’s Kirsten Jordan with 500 West 45th Street (Redfin, Douglas Elliman, Getty)

The Kirsten Jordan Team at Douglas Elliman is taking over sales from Compass at a luxury Hell’s Kitchen condo project.

Bloom, located at 500 West 45th Street, was developed by Xin Development and designed by Marvel Architects. The property was completed in 2020 on a plot previously occupied by a gas station.

Since launching sales with Compass upon completion, 25 percent of the building’s 92 units have sold.

Agent Kirsten Jordan said the majority of prices at the building are under $2 million, which positions the property for “first-time buyers, investors, pied-a-terre owners and luxury renters.”

Pricing for studios starts at $759,450, one-bedrooms start around $1 million, two-bedrooms start at $1.7 million and three-bedrooms — of which there are only two units — start just over $2.9 million.

Amenities in the building include a landscaped 8,000-square-foot elevated terrace between the north and south towers, a fitness center, residential lounge and additional storage space. There’s also a Target retail location at its base.

Read more

Jordan was the first female broker to be cast on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.” Her team has facilitated more than $3 billion of real estate in pre-development, leasing, marketing and sales.

Among Xin Development’s other projects are the Oosten Condominiums in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for which the developer closed on a $45 million inventory loan in April.

New development in New York City had a successful August, with 259 contracts signed last month for apartments asking a combined $527 million. Data by Marketproof showed total contract activity jumped 35 percent month-over-month, bouncing back after new development suffered its worst month of the year in July, and aggregate dollar volume increased 17 percent.




