Open Menu

Sloan Kettering pays $185M for UES medical center

Deal comes after hospital bought most of Lipstick Building in Midtown for $300M

New York /
Sep.September 13, 2022 02:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
MSK's Kathryn Martin with 321 East 61st Street

MSK’s Kathryn Martin with 321 East 61st Street (Google Maps, MSK, Getty)

New York’s most active office buyer isn’t who you’d think.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fresh off purchasing the majority of the Lipstick Building, just shelled out $185 million for the real estate at its Upper East Side research campus.

The hospital bought eight commercial condos spanning roughly 90,000 square feet at 321 East 61st Street from Joy Construction and Maddd Equities, property records filed Tuesday show.

The sellers developed the medical facility, known as the Joy Building, which Memorial Sloan Kettering moved into in 2020.

Read more

The purchase comes on the heels of the hospital’s deal to buy about two thirds of the Lipstick Building, seven blocks south at 885 Third Avenue, from SL Green Realty for $300 million.

Sloan Kettering COO Kathryn Martin said both deals were aimed at controlling costs by consolidating the hospital’s leased footprint into a smaller amount of owned space.

“Consolidating locations and bringing staff together is a part of a multiyear strategy we will execute as each one of MSK’s leases expire,” she said in a statement released Monday. “In doing so, our aim is to facilitate cost savings, drive efficiencies, bring staff physically closer to MSK’s main campus, and deepen collaboration among teams.”

Joy Construction principal Eli Wiess wrote in an email that he hopes the real estate will help bring further success to “MSK’s mission and to the community.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Health careMedical Officesmemorial sloan kettering cancer centerupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SL Green's Marc Holliday and 885 Third Avenue (Getty)
    Memorial Sloan Kettering takes 430K sf at Lipstick Building
    Memorial Sloan Kettering takes 430K sf at Lipstick Building
    Pastor Gregory Fryer and the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 120 and 122 East 88th Street (Getty Images, Immanuel NYC, Jim.henderson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Hoboken City Council's Michael Russo with 308 Willow Avenue (Google Maps, Hoboken, Getty)
    Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
    Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
    740 Park Avenue and Corcoran broker Francine Crocker (Corcoran, Getty)
    Tower of power: Duplex at 740 Park listed for $26M
    Tower of power: Duplex at 740 Park listed for $26M
    Claudio and Julia Guazzoni de Zanetti in front of 10 East 76th Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Corcoran)
    UES mansion busted for short-term rental listings sells for $27M
    UES mansion busted for short-term rental listings sells for $27M
    Ivana Trump Funeral Itinerary
    Trump children pay tribute to Ivana at UES funeral
    Trump children pay tribute to Ivana at UES funeral
    Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt with 60 East 66th Street (Thor Equities Group, Leslie J. Garfield & Co)
    Thor Equities still trying to sell Lenox Hill townhouse after 10 years
    Thor Equities still trying to sell Lenox Hill townhouse after 10 years
    Late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and 4 East 66th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate sells UES units for $101M
    Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate sells UES units for $101M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.