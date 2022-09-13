Open Menu

Zara billionaire hits $720M spree for logistics spread

Amancio Ortega’s Pontegadea purchased 5 industrial properties

New York /
Sep.September 13, 2022 11:08 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amancio Ortega (Getty)

Amancio Ortega (Getty)

Amancio Ortega’s interest in industrial assets extends far beyond the City of Brotherly Love.

Pontegadea, the family office of the Spanish textile billionaire, purchased five logistics properties from Realty Income across the United States for about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish daily El Pais first reported the deal.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported Pontegadea recently bought a 1 million-square-foot facility in Northeast Philadelphia for $148.1 million. That deal appears to be part of a much larger transaction with Realty Income.

The office also picked up logistics centers in South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Nestle SA, FedEx, Amazon and TJX are among the long-term tenants occupying space across the portfolio.

The deals are part of a much wider diversification of assets for Pontegadea. In addition to picking up a small warehouse in Wisconsin prior to the Realty Income deal, the company invested in a subsea telecommunications operator and has made deals in the energy, renewable power, electricity transmission and natural gas transport fields.

Read more

Ortega founded Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer and parent company to the Zara fashion brand. Bloomberg estimated the octogenarian was worth more than $44 billion, making him one of the world’s richest people.

Pontegadea is best known for its portfolio of office and retail properties, especially in South Florida. The company ended last year with $15.5 billion in property holdings across the globe.

In January, Ortega paid the equivalent of $961 million for Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza skyscraper. The sale was one of the biggest in the world for an office property since the start of the pandemic.

More recently, Ortega’s real estate group agreed in July to buy a rental tower in New York City’s Financial District for $500 million. The 64-story, 500-unit property at 19 Dutch Street marks the firm’s first entry into the multifamily market.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amancio OrtegaCommercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Marvisi and the Bowery Savings Bank at 130 Bowery Street (Getty Images, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Former Bowery Savings Bank owners buy time with bankruptcy
    Former Bowery Savings Bank owners buy time with bankruptcy
    Extell's Gary Barnett (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
    Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
    Hidrock Properties’ Abie Hidary and 140 Fulton Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Hidrock’s FiDi hotel project facing foreclosure
    Hidrock’s FiDi hotel project facing foreclosure
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (Joseph Sitt, Getty)
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    Dotdash Merediths Neil Vogel and 225 Liberty Street (IAC, Brookfield, Getty)
    Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
    Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
    SL Green's Marc Holliday and 245 Park Avenue (Getty Images, SL Green, Google Maps)
    SL Green takes over 245 Park Avenue
    SL Green takes over 245 Park Avenue
    Overlapping faces on torn paper
    The problem with tenant screening reports
    The problem with tenant screening reports
    murder-for-hire
    Murder-for-hire allegedly involved $45M real estate portfolio
    Murder-for-hire allegedly involved $45M real estate portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.