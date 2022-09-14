Open Menu

Residents accuse co-living startup Bungalow of housing “scam”

New York AG keeping an eye on co-living operators

New York /
Sep.September 14, 2022 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Attorney General of New York Letitia James and Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins (Getty Images, Bungalow, YouTube/Terminal)

From left: Attorney General of New York Letitia James and Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins (Getty Images, Bungalow, YouTube/Terminal)

Co-living startup Bungalow is being slammed as a “scam” by residents who allege the compay has waged ineffective and neglectful property management tactics.

The company, which launched in New York City in 2018 and rose to become one of the largest co-living operators, is based on a model that signs homeowners to a flexible master lease and matches them with a roommate for a long-term stay.

However, residents claimed to Gothamist their experiences haven’t been so smooth, with property managers abruptly terminating leases, neglecting communication and creating fake roommate profiles. Some have even complained of strangers in their bedrooms, which can’t have locks.

“If you’re considering renting through [Bungalow], I would say run as fast as possible,” a San Francisco renter through the company told the outlet. “This is not properly functioning property management.”

The report comes as complaints against management of co-living companies rise in the city. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, who told Gothamist the companies are being “monitored.”

Some operators could be running afoul of the laws against renting out individual rooms. The companies aren’t facing consequences if they’re breaking those rules, industry experts told Gothamist, because law enforcement would have to witness violations to spur action.

Bungalow claimed it was not violating the individual apartment law, even though leases appear to show tenants agreeing to the “exclusive use of bedrooms.”

Read more

Bungalow last year secured $75 million in Series C funding, doubling the company’s total funding to more than $150 million as it eyed expanding into the Sun Belt.

Estimates put the number of co-living residents in New York City around 25,000. The industry has faced some challenging headwinds during the pandemic, as people lost interest in shared common spaces.

Bungalow isn’t the only company at the center of allegations by its residents. A few months ago, Common was hit with allegations of lousy maintenance, poor security and surprise roommates. Chief executive Brad Hargreaves said the company doubled its support teams to increase response time, but also deflected some blame for rising tensions in residences towards work-from-home patterns.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Co-livingCommercial Real EstateLetitia JamesRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Investment Sales, Trophy Properties
    Where are all the trophy office listings?
    Where are all the trophy office listings?
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and 50 Hudson Yards (Related Companies, 50 Hudson Yards)
    Bank takes 100K sf at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
    Bank takes 100K sf at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
    270 West Montauk Highway (Loopnet, Getty)
    Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
    Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
    LBA’s Perry Schonfeld with 236 Richards Street and 118 Beard Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Red Hook warehouses trade for $34M, topping midsize investment sales
    Red Hook warehouses trade for $34M, topping midsize investment sales
    Marsh McLennan CEO Dan Glaser and 1166 Sixth Avenue (Marsh McLennan, Google Maps)
    Real estate asset manager doubling space in move to 1166 Sixth Avenue
    Real estate asset manager doubling space in move to 1166 Sixth Avenue
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Rent-flation: Housing powers increase in cost of living
    Rent-flation: Housing powers increase in cost of living
    Adam Neumann and Marc Andreessen (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Adam Neumann’s $350M fundraise came with a catch
    Adam Neumann’s $350M fundraise came with a catch
    Amancio Ortega (Getty)
    Zara billionaire hits $720M spree for logistics spread
    Zara billionaire hits $720M spree for logistics spread
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.