Open Menu

Related rolls the dice with Hudson Yards casino bid

Developer partnering with Wynn on proposal for western portion of site

New York /
Sep.September 16, 2022 10:24 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: A photo illustration of Steve Wynn and Stephen Ross along with Hudson Yards (Getty Images, Related Companies, Wynn Resorts)

From left: A photo illustration of Steve Wynn and Stephen Ross along with Hudson Yards (Getty Images, Related Companies, Wynn Resorts)

Viva Manhattan.

Related Companies announced Thursday it will be partnering with Wynn Resorts in the first publicly announced bid for one of three new casino licenses open to city developers, the New York Times first reported.

The casino would be located next to the Javits Center on the undeveloped western side of Hudson Yards, the mega-development by Stephen Ross’ firm in Midtown West.

The announcement from the developer and hotel giant marks the first publicly announced bid after lawmakers in April approved up to three full-service casinos for the New York City area.

Despite an initial rush of interest from developers, decisions will likely take months. The state’s gambling commission has until October to create a board that will oversee the application process, which will begin within 90 days after its establishment.

The six-person advisory committee that Related and Wynn will have to win over will have representatives from Mayor Eric Adams, the governor, the local City Council member, the borough president, the local Assembly member and the local state senator.

A spokesperson for the Mayor said that they are hoping two of the three downstate casinos will be placed in New York City.

Read more

The city’s only nearest available option is Resorts World facility at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, which has video slot machines but no table games. The resort and mall operator last year brought in the most gambling revenue of any casino property outside Nevada.

Related and Wynn are in good company among some of the biggest names in business interested in developing a casino within city limits.

New York Mets owner and billionaire fund manager Steve Cohen has reportedly been in talks with Hard Rock to develop a casino near Citi Field. Thor Equities hinted at building a casino on Coney Island. In an earnings call earlier this year, SL Green CEO Marc Holliday said Times Square would make an ideal location for a casino.

— Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    casinoCommercial Real EstateRelated Companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Giuseppe Cipriani, 110 East 42nd Street and 55 Wall Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Two Cipriani locations dodge foreclosure
    Two Cipriani locations dodge foreclosure
    31-35 Styertowne Road in Clifton and Longpoint’s Managing Partner Dwight Angelini (Google Maps, Longpoint)
    Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
    Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
    From left: RFR Holdings' Aby Rosen and Blue Owl Capital's Doug Ostrover along with 3 World Trade Center (left), the Seagram building (middle) and 340 Madison Avenue (right) (Getty Images, Blue Owl Capital, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Trio of office leases boost hopes at Class A buildings
    Trio of office leases boost hopes at Class A buildings
    Carmel Partners' Ron Zeff and a rendering of the LIC project (Getty Images, Carmel Partners, Privcap)
    Carmel Partners nabs $364M loan for Queens development
    Carmel Partners nabs $364M loan for Queens development
    Healing From Heaven Temple COGIC and Childs Memorial Temple COGIC (Google Maps)
    Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal
    Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal
    From left: Attorney General of New York Letitia James and Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins (Getty Images, Bungalow, YouTube/Terminal)
    Residents accuse co-living startup Bungalow of housing “scam”
    Residents accuse co-living startup Bungalow of housing “scam”
    Investment Sales, Trophy Properties
    Where are all the trophy office listings?
    Where are all the trophy office listings?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.