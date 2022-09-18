It takes a village to restore a historic home. At least that’s what a couple in Highland Park, Texas believe.

Adam Saxton and Dan Murphy bought a nearly 100-year-old house on Beverly Drive in the Dallas town to be a home for their family. Throughout the restoration process, Saxton and Murphy have been sharing their story on social media, garnering the interest of viewers across the country as well as locals, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Originally built in 1930, the home, which the couple has dubbed “Beverly Casa,” had many locals reaching out to share different things they knew about the house. A previous resident who had lived there from 1965 to the early 1980s even visited the property, helping the couple determine when and where the home had been altered throughout the years.

Saxton and Murphy are working to restore the home as authentically as possible as they expand the house’s floor plan. They’re even sourcing brick from the same quarry the original structure used.

The 3,000-square-foot addition will merge modern features and amenities with the classic home, Saxton told the outlet. It will have a large, open kitchen; a family room; and a large primary suite with his-and-his closets.

Dallas architect William S. Briggs is working with the couple on the renovation. He is particularly qualified for the job as he was previously a board member for the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society — now known as Preservation Park Cities — and is still an active member.

“This house is like finding gold,” Briggs told the outlet. In addition to restoring the historic structure, he said the couple has also “pulled the community together and amplified the interest in saving houses like this.”

— Victoria Pruitt