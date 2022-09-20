Open Menu

Chinese firms bailing on U.S. CRE market

Companies have sold $23B in assets since 2019

National /
Sep.September 20, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images and Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)

(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images and Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

The turmoil in China’s real estate market is reaching the United States by way of foreign firms based in the global power retreating from commercial real estate.

Chinese firms have sold $23.6 billion in U.S.-based commercial assets since the start of 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported. The outlet reported data from MSCI Real Assets, which noted Chinese firms purchased $52 billion in those same assets from 2013 to 2018.

The troubles of prominent Chinese real estate developers is well-documented, one of several reasons for the shifting winds in the United States. Other factors include tension between the two nations, as well as recent Chinese regulation that made it more difficult to move money abroad.

Chinese firms don’t account for a large share of U.S. commercial investment. The moves of those firms, however, often made waves, creating an outsized influence on the market.

Read more

Of the major bets from Chinese companies in the U.S., one of the biggest was Anbang Insurance Group’s $1.95 billion purchase of the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. The deal marked the biggest sale for a standalone hotel in the country, but building’s condo conversion is facing hefty cost overruns and problems aplenty as the process drags on.

Chinese-based Oceanwide Holdings bought the property at Manhattan’s 80 South Street in 2016 for $390 million. Construction never started on the planned 1,500-foot skyscraper, though. In the spring, the Financial District property went into receivership and the company lost control, leaving Oceanwide with only one U.S. project in its pipeline.

Chinese investor HNA Group recently sold 245 Park Avenue in Manhattan after a lengthy dispute with office landlord SL Green. Details of the sale were not disclosed, but HNA still owes SL Green a $185 million arbitration award.

HNA paid $2.2 billion for the 1.8 million-square-foot property in 2017.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    chinaCommercial Real EstateHotelsInvestment Salesoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Dart Enterprises' Ken Dart and 175 Water Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, YouTube/WORLD TOP 10 OFFICIAL)
    Reclusive billionaire buying former AIG headquarters
    Reclusive billionaire buying former AIG headquarters
    From left: Kris Jenner, Donald Trump and the Trump Tower at 721–725 Fifth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and NYSCEF)
    Trump Org sues scandal-plagued school once tied to Kris Jenner
    Trump Org sues scandal-plagued school once tied to Kris Jenner
    Extell Development’s Gary Barnett, Robert Gans and Princeton's Joseph Tabak (Getty)
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Gary Barnett with 186-190 21st Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
    Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
    Supreme Court Justice Sabrina Kraus and HRI's Aaron Carr (Twitter, Facebook, Getty)
    Ruling could “open the floodgates” on apartment improvement fraud cases
    Ruling could “open the floodgates” on apartment improvement fraud cases
    Commercial Real Estate, Retail
    Bed Bath & Beyond washing hands of 56 locations
    Bed Bath & Beyond washing hands of 56 locations
    RIPCO Real Estate’s Gene Spiegelman and Peter Ripka, JLL’s Matthew Ogle and Erin Grace (RIPCONY, JLL, Getty)
    RIPCO, JLL take home REBNY’s retail deal of the year awards
    RIPCO, JLL take home REBNY’s retail deal of the year awards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.