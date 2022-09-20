Open Menu

Court dismisses developer’s suit over luxe Governors Island spa

Douglas Elliman agent and investor Stefano Farsura alleged he was frozen out of project

New York /
Sep.September 20, 2022 05:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman's Stefano Farsura with QC Terme

Douglas Elliman’s Stefano Farsura with QC Terme (Kirsten Jordan, QC Spa, Getty)

A court dismissed a lawsuit from Stefano Farsura, after the Douglas Elliman agent and investor alleged he was frozen out of his investments in a luxury spa.

Italian spa business QC Terme partnered with Farsura in 2011 for an expansion to North America, starting with New York. Under the agreement, Farsura would hold a 22 percent minority stake in the business.

Farsura — a managing partner of real estate investment and development firm Colonnade Group and husband to former “Million Dollar Listing New York” cast member Kristen Jordan — brought QC Terme to Governor’s Island. The complaint said the developer secured engineers, local architects, lawyers and consultants, along with orchestrating the lease, receiving a $20 million tax credit, introducing investors to the project, and convincing the Landmarks Preservation Commission to vote in favor of approving the project.

Farsura was not reimbursed for his efforts, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in New York Supreme Court in November 2021.

Things changed when private equity investor Whitebridge entered the picture and bought 47 percent of QC Terme’s worldwide business. The group insisted that QC Terme renegotiate Farsura’s 22 percent stake in the North American business.

“Instead of showing loyalty to Farsura, who had come on board when their North American expansion was nothing more than a pipe dream and shepherded the venture every step
of the way, QC Terme tried to change his deal from equity holder to salaried employee,” the complaint said.

Read more

When Farsura declined the change of terms, QC Terme denied that he was ever a stakeholder, and instead purchased all the valuable assets from the Delaware LLC jointly owned with Farsura, purported to dissolve the entity, and tried to cash Farsura out for pennies.

However in a series of motions filed Tuesday, largely against Farsura, the court denied QC Terme’s motion to dismiss the breach of contract claims.

Neither Farsura, his legal team nor QC Terme responded to requests for comment.

The Italian spa operator was the first commercial tenant on Governor’s Island, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2014, with plans to convert 80,000 square feet across three buildings. WWD reported the development hit a snag with the onset of the pandemic, which tanked QC Terme’s revenue from 91.5 million euros in 2019 to 39 million euros in 2020.

All told, the project’s first phase has yielded a $50 million redevelopment of military barracks. The location opened this spring, offering indoor and outdoor spaces for spa and wellness treatments a ferry ride away from the Financial District.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Governors IslandNYC BrokersReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Kris Jenner, Donald Trump and the Trump Tower at 721–725 Fifth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and NYSCEF)
    Trump Org sues scandal-plagued school once tied to Kris Jenner
    Trump Org sues scandal-plagued school once tied to Kris Jenner
    A photo illustration of Adam Leitman Bailey (far left) and Miki Naftali (right) (Getty Images, Naftali Group, Adam Leitman Bailey, P.C.)
    Naftali tenant suffers blow in holdout battle
    Naftali tenant suffers blow in holdout battle
    Extell Development’s Gary Barnett, Robert Gans and Princeton's Joseph Tabak (Getty)
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Investor has till Christmas to pay $200M to Barnett, Tabak
    Extell's Gary Barnett (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
    Gary Barnett: Partners sold our buildings and didn’t tell me
    Serhant's Chloe Tucker Caine, Romi Mouillon, Brian Chan and 100 Vandam in Soho (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Cody Boone/SERHANT, Serhant)
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
    From left: Rybak Development's Sergey Rybak and Appliances Connection's Elie Fouerti (Getty Images, Rybak Development, YouTube/Elie Fouerti, Google Maps)
    Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
    Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
    Customers Bank's Sam Sidhu, ﻿517 West 180th Street and 570 West 182nd Street (Ariel Property Advisors, Getty, Customers Bank)
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    Two landlords say they overcame pandemic, but lender begs to differ
    A photo illustration of Triple Five Group's Paul Ghermezian (Getty Images, Triple Five Group)
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    American Dream owner Triple Five Group hit with sexual harassment suit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.