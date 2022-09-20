Open Menu

HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park inks lease with virtual golf links

Indoor experience Five Iron Golf takes 30K sf at Midtown office tower

New York /
Sep.September 20, 2022 04:15 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
HJ Kalikow's Peter Kalikow with 101 Park Avenue

HJ Kalikow's Peter Kalikow with 101 Park Avenue

An indoor golf experience is stepping up to the tee at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park Avenue.

Five Iron Golf signed a 30,000-square-foot lease at the Midtown office property, the company announced Tuesday. The long-term lease covers the third floor of the building, but will feature a dedicated entrance with a private elevator.

Offerings at the location will include TrackMan Virtual Golf simulators, widescreen televisions and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Five Iron locations often have simulators available for rent by the half hour, as well as golf instructors available for lessons. Events and leagues are also part and parcel with the Five Iron brand.

The space is expected to open next fall. Financial terms and the length of the lease were not disclosed.

CBRE’s Anthony Dattoma and Compass’ Jason Goode represented Five Iron. Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefalyand Nikki Dysenchuk represented the landlord.

The indoor golf company has been shooting for a hole-in-one in Manhattan, adding an experience designed to attract tenants to a building at a tenuous time for the borough’s office market.

The company was founded in 2017 and already has five locations in the city outside of 101 Park, including in the Flatiron District, the Financial District, the Upper East Side, Herald Square and Long Island City.

Read more

The company also locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C.

Bank of America provided a $365 million mortgage to Kalikow at 101 Park Avenue in 2018. It replaced a $300 million Bank of America loan dating back to 2012 on the 46-story office building.

Kalikow completed the 1.1 million-square-foot property between East 40th and East 41st streets in 1982, spending roughly $160 million. The property hosts dining space Club 101, meeting center Convene and the American Kennel Club Museum.

Holden Walter-Warner




