It’s a long way from the top.

The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount.

Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made available Monday. The deal for the more than 10,000-square-foot unit, which encompasses the building’s entire 90th floor, works out to roughly $3,500 per square foot.

The property had a fast closing. On Monday, it was featured on Olshan Realty’s luxury report on contracts signed at $4 million and above in Manhattan. Hours later — compared with the typical months-long lag — the documents were available in Acris, showing the buyer hidden behind an LLC titled Sky Palace LLC.

“It’s nothing to sneeze at,” Donna Olshan, the author of the report, said of the penthouse’s closing price. “It’s realistic.”

In fact, at $35 million, the unit is still one of the top downtown condo transactions this year.

The 72-story building is the tallest residential property in Hudson Yards. Its residential portion starts on the 53rd floor, above the flagship Equinox Hotel.

Sales launched in the building in March 2019 to a soft luxury market. The New York Times reported shortly before its opening the developers predicted a one-year sellout with $1.53 billion in sales, around 12 months before the onset of the pandemic would turn the city on its head.

Luxury buyers appeared in the spring to have returned to the market, in search for greater space, with more cash on hand. Manhattan’s luxury market hit a summer slump, with weekly contracts dipping in August to the lowest total tracked by Olshan Realty since October 2020.

Related, the building’s developer, declined to comment. Corcoran agents Leighton Candler and Cathy Franklin, who had the listing, did not respond to requests for comment.

In addition to its time in the spotlight atop the borough’s luxury contracts, the unit served as the fictional home of Kendall Roy in the hit HBO show “Succession,” joining other featured pads that have recently traded, including Pavilion A at the Woolworth Tower Residences for $19.5 million and a Wainscott mansion for $45 million.