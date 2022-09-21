Open Menu

Cohen Brothers’ Midtown tower back in special servicing

Landlord approaching default on CMBS loan at 750 Lexington Avenue

New York /
Sep.September 21, 2022 11:33 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cohen Brothers Realty’s Charles Cohen and 750 Lexington Avenue (Getty Images, Cohen Brothers Realty, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat)

Cohen Brothers Realty’s Charles Cohen and 750 Lexington Avenue (Getty Images, Cohen Brothers Realty, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat)

Default is looming over the Cohen Brothers Realty’s International Plaza tower, where a CMBS loan on the building was transferred to special servicing.

The balance of the loan on the Plaza District office at 750 Lexington Avenue is $126.8 million, according to Trepp data reported by the Commercial Observer. Citigroup issued the loan in 2015, which is facing default three years ahead of its maturity date.

The loan is split between two conduit deals, part of a $130 million package. Cohen Brothers hit 30 days of delinquency in September, triggering the special servicing move. The developer has been delinquent seven times and the loan was previously placed in special servicing last July; the loan matures in October 2025.

The 750 Lexington Avenue property was 71 percent leased in 2021 and has struggled to generate cash flow because of the pandemic, as well as the June 2016 departure of Locke Lord. The law firm abandoned about 119,000 square feet, nearly one third of the building’s rentable space.

The 31-story property was built in 1986 and spans 382,000 square feet.

One of the largest tenants is WeWork, which signed a 15-year lease for 111,000 square feet at the beginning of 2018. The asking rent for the space was $80 per square foot. The building was 95 percent leased after WeWork inked its deal.

Read more

Charles Cohen has faced issues with his loan payments in the past. Near the start of the pandemic, the real estate scion fell at least a month behind on payments for four Manhattan properties: the Decoration & Design Center, 465 Park Avenue, 3 Park Avenue South and 805 Third Avenue.

At the time, Cohen owed about $1 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities across its vast portfolio. The billionaire landlord downplayed the problems at the time, attributing the delays to “timing issues” from tenants who were behind in paying their rent directly to lenders.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cmbscohen brothers realtyCommercial Real Estateoffice marketplaza districtReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Arch Companies’ Jeffrey Simpson with 1633 East 16th Street (Arch Companies, Google Maps)
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    From left: Highpoint’s Partner Drew Popkin and Ross Banon with 99 North 4th Street (City Realty, LinkedIn)
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    HJ Kalikow's Peter Kalikow with 101 Park Avenue (101 Park, Getty)
    HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park inks lease with virtual golf links
    HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park inks lease with virtual golf links
    ASG's Steve Reardon, DoorLoop's Ori Tamuz and David Bitton (ASG, DoorLoop)
    Property management startup DoorLoop raises $20M
    Property management startup DoorLoop raises $20M
    Paramount Group's Albert Behler and 1301 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Paramount Group, Americasroof at English Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Law firm takes 142K sf at Paramount’s 1301 Sixth Ave
    Law firm takes 142K sf at Paramount’s 1301 Sixth Ave
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images and Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Chinese firms bailing on US commercial market
    Chinese firms bailing on US commercial market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.