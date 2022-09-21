Open Menu

Top retail broker Richard Hodos jumps from CBRE to JLL

Veteran dealmaker joined by Michael Remer in move to rival firm

New York /
Sep.September 21, 2022 05:15 PM
By Pat Ralph
Michael Remer and Richard Hodos (CBRE, Getty)

A pair of notable New York City retail brokers are on the move.

Richard Hodos, who has spent the last 14 years at CBRE and became only the second retail broker to achieve the rank of vice chairman at the brokerage, is jumping to rival JLL, where he’ll retain a similar title in the firm’s Manhattan office.

Joining him in the move to JLL is Michael Remer, who has worked with Hodos at CBRE since 2017.

Hodos was CBRE’s top-ranked retail broker in the Americas for the last two consecutive years, according to JLL, and has twice earned REBNY’s “Most Ingenious Deal of the Year” award. His most recent win, in 2020, came when a team including him and Remer orchestrated the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s 11,000-square-foot lease in a former Restoration Hardware space at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District.

Hodos’ representation of Ralph Lauren in its lease for 38,000 square feet at the Coca-Cola Building at 711 Fifth Avenue earned him the same award in 2014.

Prior to CBRE, Hodos co-founded the retail consulting firm Madison HGCD, where he represented brands including Coach, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Tiffany and Co.

In his five years at CBRE, Remer has worked with Hodos on high-profile deals including Versace’s lease at Wharton Properties’ 747 Madison Avenue in February. At JLL, he’ll serve as vice president of retail brokerage. Prior to CBRE, Remer was a commercial leasing agent at Corcoran Group.

Read more




