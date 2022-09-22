Open Menu

Contract signings for NYC homes diminish, as do new listings

Mortgage rates inspire caution among homeowners

National /
Sep.September 22, 2022 09:00 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by Priyanka Modi for the Real Deal with Getty)

(Illustration by Priyanka Modi for the Real Deal with Getty)

Looking to buy a home in Manhattan or Brooklyn? That might be difficult.

New signed contracts have tapered off dramatically and so have new listings, according to the latest report by Douglas Elliman compiled by Miller Samuel.

In Manhattan, deals are down 20 percent year-over-year for co-ops, 31 percent for condos and 32 percent for one- to three-family homes. New listings dropped 9 percent, 20 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

“At the same time we’re seeing sales activity decline, we’re also seeing inventory decline, which makes the market feel like it’s not as slow,” said Jonathan Miller, the author of the report.

In other words: fewer buyers and fewer homes to buy, which balances out.

Read more

Last year was defined by what Miller called “supercharged sales volume” — so the argument could be made that the August numbers show a normalizing market.

Signed contracts do not always turn into sales, but they reflect a more current snapshot of the market, as closed sales stem from deals reached months earlier.

In Brooklyn, new signed contracts dropped 30 percent for co-ops and 33 percent for condos. One- to three-family homes were an outlier, with new signed contracts increasing 6 percent.

New listings in the borough also fell. For co-ops, new listings declined by 7 percent, for condos 27 percent and for one- to three-family homes 9 percent.

Miller noted that higher mortgage costs are among the reasons inventory is low, as rate-averse homeowners refrain from shopping for a new home and thus do not list their current one.

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage two weeks ago hit 6 percent, double what it was a year ago. And it climbed another quarter-point last week.

“The conditions aren’t compelling enough for some people to come into the market just yet,” Miller said. “We’ll probably see this until we see stabilization in mortgage rates.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ContractsDouglas EllimanHousing Marketjonathan millermiller samuelResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Rental Market, NYC Rental Market, Douglas Elliman, rents, Jonathan Miller
    Rent growth ends, but high prices figure to persist
    Rent growth ends, but high prices figure to persist
    The late Howard Solomon with 4 East 66th Street (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)
    Late pharma exec’s UES co-op listed for $55M
    Late pharma exec’s UES co-op listed for $55M
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Mortgage rates jump, but so do applications
    Mortgage rates jump, but so do applications
    Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession with 35 Hudson Yards, PH90 (Corcoran, Macall B. Polay/HBO, Getty)
    Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount
    Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount
    Nicole Kushner Meyer with 812 Park Avenue (Kushner, Google Mpas, Getty)
    Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
    Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.