Open Menu

Rent growth ends, but high prices figure to persist

Demand will remain strong unless Fed drives up unemployment

New York /
Sep.September 22, 2022 07:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rental Market, NYC Rental Market, Douglas Elliman, rents, Jonathan Miller

(Getty)

After months of record-breaking growth, New York City rents have finally flatlined.

In August, the median rent in Manhattan slipped 1.2 percent from July to $4,100 and the median rent with concessions dropped 1 percent in the same period to $4,059, according to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

The dips mark the first time since February that Manhattan rents have not broken records, said report author Jonathan Miller, a sign that the market has plateaued.

Prices have leveled off as the city’s vacancy rate has ticked higher for four straight months.

Read more

Miller said more availability could be a sign that some tenants who signed Covid-discounted leases were priced out of the city when those deals expired. But moreso, he said, it signals that rents were due to stabilize and that seasonal market patterns have returned.

For the past 15 years, except for 2020, August has seen the most demand of any month as tenants scramble to lock in leases before the fall, when fewer rentals come to market.

“I look at it as consistency,” Miller said.

But the report author cautioned that he doesn’t see rents dropping significantly this fall.

To an extent, the Federal Reserve is to blame. By repeatedly hiking interest rates — including by 75 basis points on Wednesday — the central bank has made financing a home purchase more expensive. Rising mortgage rates have pushed some would-be buyers into the rental market, buoying prices.

But so far, the interest rate hikes have not affected business investment enough to curtail hiring. The unemployment rate is still near a 50-year low, meaning tenants have the incomes, bolstered by pandemic savings, to rent.

Until joblessness rises and tenants’ wallets get thinner, rents are unlikely to drop.

“If it’s the status quo with the economy, I think it’s a moving sideways scenario with rents,” Miller said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas Ellimanjonathan millerNYC Rental MarketRental Marketrents

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    CHIP's Jay Martin (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group
    Inflation crushing rent-stabilized owners: landlord group
    The Corcoran Group’s Kunal Khemlani (left) and  Brown Harris Stevens’ Joshua Young with (from left) 47-05 Center Boulevard in Queens, 70 West 37th Street and 605 West 42nd Street (Rockrose, CityRealty)
    Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
    Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
    Ryan Kaplan and Pam Liebman (Anthony Barillo, Corcoran Group, Getty)
    Eklund-Gomes broker jumps to Corcoran
    Eklund-Gomes broker jumps to Corcoran
    From left: Attorney General of New York Letitia James and Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins (Getty Images, Bungalow, YouTube/Terminal)
    Residents accuse co-living startup Bungalow of housing “scam”
    Residents accuse co-living startup Bungalow of housing “scam”
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Rent-flation: Housing powers increase in cost of living
    Rent-flation: Housing powers increase in cost of living
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.