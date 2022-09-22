Open Menu

Rents fall nationally for first time in 9 months

Miami, Los Angeles remain least affordable markets, with NYC close behind: report

National /
Sep.September 22, 2022 05:15 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Ten bucks is a small amount, but it was big news in the rental market last month.

The median rental price in the U.S. fell by $10 month-over-month in August, the first monthly decline since November, according to a Realtor.com report. It was also the first time since then that the median rent — which came in at $1,771 — didn’t hit a record high.

In other bad news for landlords and good news for tenants, rents were only 9.8 percent higher in August than they were a year earlier. That broke a streak of 13 consecutive months of double-digit annual growth.

Landlords are still in a better position than they were half a year into the pandemic. While rent growth is trailing off, the national median rent was 22.8 percent higher than it was in August 2020.

In a development that helped neither side, however, rental affordability worsened, as inflation outpaced wage growth. Rent accounted for an average of 26.4 percent of paychecks across the country in August, up from 25.7 percent a year ago. Still, the rule of thumb is to spend less than 30 percent of a paycheck on housing, meaning a majority of tenants were paying affordable rents.

That was not true everywhere, though.

Read more

Miami sported the highest share of income going towards rent in August, a hefty 46.5 percent of paychecks, on average. Los Angeles had the second-largest burden, 40.7 percent. New York and Tampa also had shares above 32 percent.

The rental market looks better for tenants in the middle of the country. In Oklahoma City, for instance, the median rent was only $973. The rent-to-income share in the city was 17.5 percent, the lowest mark among the 50 largest metros in the country.

Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale noted in the report that the numbers are beginning to turn in tenants’ favor.

“If these trends and typical seasonal cooling persist, renters may be better able to keep housing costs to a relatively manageable portion of their budgets in the months ahead,” Hale said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRealtor.comRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Marcus Partners CEO Paul Marcus and 18-20 Harmich Road in South Plainfield, New Jersey (Getty Images, Lee & Associates, Marcus Partners)
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    Ralph Lauren's Patrice Louvet (Getty, Ralph Lauren)
    Ralph Lauren to add 250 stores in massive retail expansion
    Ralph Lauren to add 250 stores in massive retail expansion
    Rental Market, NYC Rental Market, Douglas Elliman, rents, Jonathan Miller
    Rents have stopped growing – but are unlikely to fall
    Rents have stopped growing – but are unlikely to fall
    Michael Remer and Richard Hodos (CBRE, Getty)
    Top retail broker Richard Hodos jumps from CBRE to JLL
    Top retail broker Richard Hodos jumps from CBRE to JLL
    Yellowstone’s Isaac Hera and Maxwell hotel at 541 Lexington Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Capstone and Highgate’s Maxwell hotel facing foreclosure
    Capstone and Highgate’s Maxwell hotel facing foreclosure
    Cohen Brothers Realty’s Charles Cohen and 750 Lexington Avenue (Getty Images, Cohen Brothers Realty, Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat)
    Cohen Brothers’ Midtown tower back in special servicing
    Cohen Brothers’ Midtown tower back in special servicing
    Arch Companies’ Jeffrey Simpson with 1633 East 16th Street (Arch Companies, Google Maps)
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
    From left: Highpoint’s Partner Drew Popkin and Ross Banon with 99 North 4th Street (City Realty, LinkedIn)
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    Corner Street, Highpoint nab outer-borough portfolio for $167M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.