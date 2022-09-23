Open Menu

Eklund-Gomes couples 53W53 open house with magazine launch

Top-selling brokers feted quarterly venture at MoMA Tower

New York /
Sep.September 23, 2022 02:34 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes (The Society Group, 53w53)

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes (The Society Group, 53w53)

UPDATED, Sept. 23, 2022, 3:30 p.m.: Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes’ team are no strangers to luxury open houses, but a gathering by the brokers this week played double duty to launch a new project.

The founding members of Douglas Elliman’s top-selling Eklund-Gomes Team held a party Thursday night at 53 West 53rd Street to debut Estate, a digital luxury lifestyle magazine.

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes (The Society Group)

Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes (The Society Group)

Roughly 100 people gathered for a boozy party in a full-floor unit on the building’s 65th floor. Along with sweeping views of the Midtown skyline, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres from 53, the development’s in-house restaurant.

The party served wasn’t just to kick back and celebrate: the Eklund-Gomes Team is one of the teams charged with selling the building, and tours were offered of the half-floor unit on the floor below.

The Eklund-Gomes Team (The Society Group)

The Eklund-Gomes Team (The Society Group)

The theme of the 150-page quarterly magazine’s inaugural edition is “the future.” Ten people were behind the content in the first issue, which ranges in focus from agent spotlights to trend pieces on interior design, travel and NFTs.

Read more

While not all of the content included in Estate will be about real estate, Gomes said the venture is ultimately about selling homes.

“We had this concept of coming up with this magazine to sort of give people this opportunity to peak into the lives of Eklund-Gomes agents,” he said. “There’s also advertising of our listings, so it gives us a unique sort of way to put our listings in front of people.”

The launch party not only doubled as an open house, but also wasn’t the team’s only event of the day. That afternoon, the team celebrated the opening of their new West Village office, a 1,100-square-foot space on Bank Street.

The flexible workplace is a tick down from 10,000-square-foot office at 936 Broadway, and will serve as a hub for agents to hot desk. The move makes the team the latest addition to residential brokerages backing the death of the traditional office.

This article has been updated to reflect the Eklund-Gomes Team is working in sales for the entire building, not just the 63rd-floor unit. 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanFredrik EklundResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Alec Baldwin with 335 Town Lane (Getty, Hampton Real Estate)
    Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
    Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
    OKO Group’s Vlad Doronin and the Aman New York at the Crown Building (Getty Images, Aman New York, Google Maps/Aman New York)
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Hamptons market leans normal, North Fork not so much
    Hamptons market leans normal, North Fork not so much
    Golub’s Michael Newman and Azur Cos' Joseph McMillan Jr (Golub & Company’s, Studio Scrivo, SCB)
    New York developer pivots Chicago tower project
    New York developer pivots Chicago tower project
    Disappearing starter homes
    New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market
    New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.