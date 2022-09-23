Open Menu

LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization

Housing Rights Initiative filed lawsuit over Jackson Park rent hike

New York /
Sep.September 23, 2022 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and 28-10 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tishman Speyer, Google Maps)

A photo illustration of Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and 28-10 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tishman Speyer, Google Maps)

A tenant at a Tishman Speyer development in Long Island City is suing the developer, claiming it violated rent stabilization regulations tied to the now-defunct 421a tax break.

Housing Rights Initiative filed the lawsuit alongside the 28-10 Jackson Avenue tenant, the Commercial Observer reported. Only one tenant was involved at the time of filing, but a judge class certified the lawsuit this week, potentially clearing the way for more tenants to join the lawsuit.

The watchdog group said up to 3,000 current and former tenants could score reimbursements or rent reductions if the lawsuit succeeds.

According to the suit, the tenant faced a 58 percent rent hike from 2021 to 2022. The complaint said the building’s rent hikes should be capped at 1.5 percent, due to the millions in tax breaks Tishman received through 421a.

Tishman able to skirt the rent regulations by giving tenants licensee contracts, the lawsuit alleges, rather than lease agreements. The move essentially declared residents to be the developer’s “roommates,” according to the lawyers representing the tenant.

Tishman claimed in a response to the suit that it followed rent regulations, and the increases were permissible because renewals at the building accounted for a free month of rent granted as a concession during the pandemic.

“This was a routine procedural ruling on class-action status, not a decision on the merits of the case,” a spokesperson for Tishman told the Observer on the judge’s decision this week.

Read more

The property is part of Jackson Park, which features nearly 1,900 apartments across three buildings, a one-and-a-half acre private park and a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse. The developer started construction in 2015 and landed $1 billion in permanent financing from Bank of America and Wells Fargo in 2019, replacing an earlier $640 million construction loan from the same companies.

Jackson Park is directly across from The Jacx, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and retail complex Tishman opened fully leased in 2019 after spending $650 million developing the project. Bank of America last year originated a $425 million CMBS loan to refinance the property.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelong island cityReal Estate LawsuitsRent stabilizationRental Markettishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Nir Meir (Getty Images)
    HFZ investor wants Nir Meir held in contempt
    HFZ investor wants Nir Meir held in contempt
    Marcus Partners CEO Paul Marcus and 18-20 Harmich Road in South Plainfield, New Jersey (Getty Images, Lee & Associates, Marcus Partners)
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    (Getty)
    Rents fall nationally for first time in 9 months
    Rents fall nationally for first time in 9 months
    Ralph Lauren's Patrice Louvet (Getty, Ralph Lauren)
    Ralph Lauren to add 250 stores in massive retail expansion
    Ralph Lauren to add 250 stores in massive retail expansion
    Justice Debra James and Elizabeth Street Garden (NYCourts, Elizabeth Street Garden, Getty)
    Judge’s two years of silence paralyzes Little Italy project
    Judge’s two years of silence paralyzes Little Italy project
    Rental Market, NYC Rental Market, Douglas Elliman, rents, Jonathan Miller
    Rents have stopped growing – but are unlikely to fall
    Rents have stopped growing – but are unlikely to fall
    Michael Remer and Richard Hodos (CBRE, Getty)
    Top retail broker Richard Hodos jumps from CBRE to JLL
    Top retail broker Richard Hodos jumps from CBRE to JLL
    Yellowstone’s Isaac Hera and Maxwell hotel at 541 Lexington Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Capstone and Highgate’s Maxwell hotel facing foreclosure
    Capstone and Highgate’s Maxwell hotel facing foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.