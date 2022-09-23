Open Menu

Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel

CorpHousing Group nabs second NYC hotel lease in one week

New York /
Sep.September 23, 2022 06:30 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
120 East 39th Street, The Tuscany

120 East 39th Street (Hotels, Getty)

A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week.

Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.

CorpHousing plans to begin operating the property’s 124 units in the fourth quarter under its LuxUrban brand, geared towards vacationers and business travelers. The company uses a long-term lease, asset-light strategy to manage properties in major metropolitan cities, particularly hotels hindered by the pandemic.

It’s been a big week in the Big Apple for CorpHousing.

Earlier this week, the company announced a similar 15-year master lease with a 217-unit hotel in downtown Manhattan, although the exact property was not disclosed. The Blakely Hotel and the Marriott Herald Square Hotel are also in the company’s portfolio.

With the latest lease, CorpHousing counts nine hotels in its portfolio and nearly 1,000 units.

Read more

The company has additional holdings in Florida, Los Angeles and beyond. It went public in the spring, according to the South Florida Business Journal, raising approximately $15.6 million in an initial public offering. Executives planned to reach 2,500 to 3,000 units under management by the end of the year, giving the company a ways to go before 2022’s close.

Competition in the short-term rental market is growing fierce across the country as companies try to adapt to a more flexible living mentality.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Landing scored $125 million in Series C funding. Under the company’s model, members are able to move without restrictions to furnished units within the network and only need to provide two weeks notice.

Adam Neumann’s latest venture, Flow, is also dabbling in the space. Set to launch next year, the company landed a $350 million investment from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz for a slew of properties offering furnished residences and flexible leases.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelsmurray hillRental Marketshort term rentals

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    HUBB’s John McCarthy, Greystone's Thomas Ryan and 223-225 4th Avenue (Google Maps, Greystone, Getty)
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    One Soho Square with Stellar Management’s Larry Gluck and Yotpo CEO Tomer Tagrin (LoopNet, Twitter, Gluck Family Foundation)
    Yotpo inks 30K sf sublease at Stellar’s One Soho Square
    Yotpo inks 30K sf sublease at Stellar’s One Soho Square
    From left: Landlord Steve Croman and White Horse Tavern owner Eytan Sugarman along with the White Horse Tavern at 567 Hudson Street (Getty Images, Google Maps, Instagram/boyfromnewyorkcity)
    Croman sues White Horse Tavern owner for $650K back rent
    Croman sues White Horse Tavern owner for $650K back rent
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and 8 Spruce Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and Twitter/AAsArchitecture)
    Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant
    Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant
    A photo illustration of Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and 28-10 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tishman Speyer, Google Maps)
    LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization
    LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization
    A photo illustration of Nir Meir (Getty Images)
    HFZ investor wants Nir Meir held in contempt
    HFZ investor wants Nir Meir held in contempt
    Marcus Partners CEO Paul Marcus and 18-20 Harmich Road in South Plainfield, New Jersey (Getty Images, Lee & Associates, Marcus Partners)
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    (Getty)
    Rents fall nationally for first time in 9 months
    Rents fall nationally for first time in 9 months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.