For the Wild West-obsessed buyer, a rare opportunity to own a slice of history is on the market for $1.1 million in Pearce, Ariz.

Patricia Burris is selling the 127-year-old ghost town general store known as the Arizona Ghost Town Museum after converting it to a one-bedroom home, Insider reported.

Burris and her husband Michael, a historian, bought the general store at 905 South Ghost Town Trail in 1996. The 3,882-square-foot building, originally built in 1895, has just one bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms, according to Realtor.com.

It was his dream to restore the property, and after he passed away Burris spent three years working with local craftsmen and completed the renovation in 2019, according to the outlet. Burris’ finished Ghost Town Museum comes with working vintage appliances from the era and antique horse carriages in the garage.

The listing price is more than five times the median listing price of $215,00 for homes in Pearce, a small residential market with a population under 2,000. But the other properties in town don’t come equipped with a working blacksmith shop and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places.

While million-dollar homes are not the norm for the small ghost town, out-of-state buyers have spurred record growth in the luxury residential market elsewhere in Arizona. The priciest listing in the entire state is an unbuilt spec mansion asking $32 million in a gated community in Scottsdale.

A four-bedroom home that sold for $21 million in April set a new sale record for the wealthy Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. The final price was $1.5 million under asking.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats sold their Phoenix mansion at a loss last August. The couple bought the four-bedroom home for $3.9 million in 2008, and sold for $3.1 million.

–– Kate Hinsche