Another massive residential project is in the works for Flushing.

An entity connected to Brian Pun’s FSA Capital filed permits Thursday to build a 173,000-square-foot, mixed-use development at 133-09 37th Avenue.

The 17-story building would consist of 102 residential units across roughly 71,600 square feet, as well as about 101,400 square feet for commercial use, according to the plans. The Queens project would also have a 313-space parking garage.

Hill West is listed as the project’s architect. It’s unclear if the project qualifies for the now-expired 421a tax break.

FSA Capital had yet to respond when reached for comment.

The Flushing-based real estate development firm may be best known for its role as a partner in Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower, Queens’ tallest building, at 23-15 44th Drive in the Court Square section of Long Island City.

FSA’s portfolio also includes the nine-story FSA Plaza at 3632-3636 Main Street in Flushing, a development site at 39-08 Janet Place in Flushing, a mixed-use development at 2-22 51st Avenue in Long Island City and a commercial property at 2-23 Borden Avenue in Long Island City.

The firm also owns a trio of mixed-use developments in Bensonhurst and Sunset Park.

FSA’s latest mixed-use project would be next to a development site at 133-25 37th Street that developer Gary Tsan purchased for $60 million in 2020. The Chinese developer and school operator Yihai Group, which owned the property prior to Tsan, filed plans in 2018 for a 19-story hotel, residential and retail building. The project would have spanned about 200,000 square feet with 146 residential units and 360 hotel rooms on the second through seventh floors.

The site, which allows for about 205,000 buildable square feet, is home to a two-story industrial building. It’s unclear if there’s any connection between the adjacent projects.

FSA’s plans for 133-09 37th Avenue is the latest Flushing site where developers have filed permits for large residential projects.

Xu paid $103 million in April for a vacant property at 131-01 39th Avenue, where the previous owner filed permits to build a 19-story, 664,000-square-foot mixed-use project with two residential towers, a hotel tower and retail and community spaces.

Xiaorong Zhai’s Jade Century Properties is developing two 20-story buildings that will combine for 386 condos at 131-02 40th Road, which is a block south of Xu’s property.