Someone wake up the Brooklyn luxury market when September ends.

Summer may have come and passed, but after a small rebound last week, only eight homes — three condos and five houses — asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, according to a Compass report. That’s just one more than the 2022 low reached three weeks ago.

However, agents drenched in pain can take some solace in that the homes’ average asking price per square foot was a healthy $1,372 and their prices totaled $27.5 million, both higher than three weeks ago. Homes spent an average of 119 days on the market and their last asking price represented a 2 percent discount, on average, from the first one.

Unit 21A at Fortis Property Group’s Olympia Dumbo, at 30 Front Street, was the most expensive home to go into contract, with a price tag of $7.9 million.

The condo unit spans almost 3,400 square feet and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has a custom kitchen with maple cabinetry and a primary suite with a private terrace overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline. The unit has over 320 square feet of outdoor space.

Nets’ fallen star Ben Simmons reportedly just agreed to buy a combined unit at 30 Front Street asking $13 million.

Olympia Dumbo could become Brooklyn’s most expensive building ever. However, it’s been several months since an apartment there topped the weekly luxury report, like they did when spring began. Amenities at the building include indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center and a 24-hour doorman.

The second most expensive home to go into contract last week was a townhouse at 294 Park Place in Prospect Heights asking over $4.8 million. It spans 4,500-square-feet and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has original parquet floors, restored stained-glass windows and doors and six gas fireplaces.

It also has mahogany windows, a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite with walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms. The stairs have been reinforced with cables for added stability. It has a large garden with a built-in watering system to ensure every day is a green day.