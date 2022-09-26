Open Menu

Ryan Serhant talks Compass, reality TV and more on TRD podcast

Latest episode of “Deconstruct” is now live on Apple, Spotify

/
Sep.September 26, 2022 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant

When celebrity broker Ryan Serhant left Nest Seekers in 2020 — striking out on his own months into a pandemic that had all but shut down New York City’s real estate market — the industry thought he was crazy.

“They were like, ‘Are you sick? Is something wrong? Why would you ever do this when New York is on fire?’” Serhant recalled two years later, noting he did struggle.

On the latest episode of The Real Deal’s weekly podcast “Deconstruct,” Serhant sat down with host Isabella Farr to talk about starting his eponymous firm at a time when most businesses were preparing for the worst.

In December 2020, Serhant brokered the sale of an apartment at 157 West 57th for half what its seller had paid for it. At 565 Broome Street, he sold a penthouse for $22.5 million — less than half its asking price. But just a month later, the market had begun to turn and Serhant sold a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for $132 million.

“After every tragedy is an amazing wheel of the human spirit to recover really fast,” he said.

The high won’t be here forever, Serhant conceded, noting that residential brokerages won’t be able to top last year’s remarkable highs given rising interest rates. As the market turns again, many industry eyes will be on Compass and its march toward profitability.

Serhant said the brokerage, which gobbled up market share in the years leading up to its IPO by attracting top agents with cutting-edge technology and financial incentives, has focused on trying to “disrupt the market” as much as it has on real estate.

“It’s just like the rich kid who comes into school and he starts breaking everyone’s glass toys,” he said. “People might say, okay, well, he’s rich, I’m gonna go over there, that’s fun and exciting, and he just broke my toy so I guess I gotta go play with his toys. But slowly over time, people don’t want to play with that kid anymore.”

Serhant, who starred in nine seasons of “Million Dollar Listing New York” before Bravo put the series “on pause” in July, said that while the show may be off the air, he won’t be for long.

“Do you think I would stay off your screen?” he said. “No, I’m addicted to this stuff.”

Catch the whole conversation on the latest episode of “Deconstruct,” now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcast fix.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compasspodcastResidential Real Estateryan serhant

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Frank Lloyd Wright with 1425 Valley View Drive (Getty, Re/Max)
    Unique Frank Lloyd Wright home available … for now
    Unique Frank Lloyd Wright home available … for now
    A photo illustration of the Arizona Ghost Town Museum in Pearce, Arizona (Getty Images, Facebook/oldpearcepottery)
    Night at the museum: Ghost town general store turned-home lists at $1M
    Night at the museum: Ghost town general store turned-home lists at $1M
    Ben Simmons and Olympia Dumbo (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and Olympia Dumbo)
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo lures Brooklyn Nets star
    Fortis’ Olympia Dumbo lures Brooklyn Nets star
    Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes (The Society Group, 53w53)
    Eklund-Gomes couples 53W53 open house with magazine launch
    Eklund-Gomes couples 53W53 open house with magazine launch
    Alec Baldwin with 335 Town Lane (Getty, Hampton Real Estate)
    Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
    Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
    Steve Gold with 534 Riversville Road (Corcoran Group, Compass)
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Steve Gold buys 10-acre Greenwich estate
    “Million Dollar Listing” star Steve Gold buys 10-acre Greenwich estate
    OKO Group’s Vlad Doronin and the Aman New York at the Crown Building (Getty Images, Aman New York, Google Maps/Aman New York)
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    Raquel Lomonico (Raquel Lomonico, Getty)
    Nest Seekers’ Raquel Lomonico jumps to Compass’ top Brooklyn team
    Nest Seekers’ Raquel Lomonico jumps to Compass’ top Brooklyn team
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.