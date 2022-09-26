Open Menu

Third Avenue: The land of “leave-behind”

Office corridor losing tenants to newer properties

New York /
Sep.September 26, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Savills' Nick Farmakis with 655 and 767 Third Avenue

Savills’ Nick Farmakis with 655 and 767 Third Avenue (Loopnet, Getty, Savills)

New York’s office market is still trying to find its footing after the pandemic crushed it. While some newer buildings are attracting tenants anew, older buildings are being forgotten.

The stretch along Third Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street is becoming a stark example of the downside to the city’s ongoing flight to quality, Bloomberg reported. While Savills pins the city’s office vacancy rate at 19 percent, it’s 29 percent on the 17-block corridor — nearly doubled in the last four years.

A glaring issue is the area’s lack of new or refurbished buildings. Many of the properties were built between the 1950s and 1980s and feature no meaningful updates since their construction. As employers try to pull out all the stops to lure back their workers, companies are casting their eyes to newer buildings on Park or Madison Avenues, or on the Far West Side.

Savills vice chairman Nick Farmakis told the outlet waning interest has demoted Third Avenue to “leave-behind space.”

The future prospects of many of those properties don’t look good. At 655 Third Avenue, the availability rate jumped from 5 percent in 2017’s first quarter to 47.5 percent in this year’s second quarter. The building also scored very low in architectural firm Gensler’s analysis of possible residential conversions.

Other buildings in the neighborhood are on the verge of losing significant tenants, or are about to have loans mature without a stable base of income to make those payments. Residential conversions are being considered in the neighborhood, but zoning laws and physical details like floor plates complicate that possibility.

Read more

Third Avenue isn’t out on an island. An analysis published earlier this year from NYU’s Arpit Gupta and Columbia University’s Vrinda Mittal and Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh determined the city’s office stock would decline in value by 28 percent by 2029, overcome by the spread of remote work.

Still, there are some trying to save the corridor by giving new life to their properties on Third Avenue. The Durst Organization has spent $150 million renovating 825 Third Avenue, which saw its availability rate soar past 90 percent after Advance Publications left in 2019. /

The updated building is set to reopen its doors next month. Durst has signed three tenants to the renovated property, spanning 45,000 square feet of leases.

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice Leasingoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Zoning, infrastructure limits are squeezing U.S. land supply
    Zoning, infrastructure limits are squeezing U.S. land supply
    From left: Kerber’s Farm's Nick Voulgaris and Jamestown Properties' Michael Phillips along with 801-803 Greenwich Street (Getty Images, Jamestown Properties, LoopNet)
    Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown
    Long Island farmer turns his pitchfork on Jamestown
    An illustration of the Night King from Game of Thrones (Getty, Night King courtesy of HBO via WarnerMedia)
    Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
    Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
    53 Sonrise Place in Fellsmere, FL and Starwood Capital Group chairman Barry Sternlicht (Google Maps, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Starwood snaps up Florida affordable housing portfolio
    Starwood snaps up Florida affordable housing portfolio
    Carpenter & Company's Richard Friedman and 2 Canal Street in New Orleans (Carpenter & Company, Google Maps)
    New Orleans Four Seasons lands $315M loan from Madison Realty Capital
    New Orleans Four Seasons lands $315M loan from Madison Realty Capital
    HUBB’s John McCarthy, Greystone's Thomas Ryan and 223-225 4th Avenue (Google Maps, Greystone, Getty)
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
    120 East 39th Street (Hotels, Getty)
    Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
    Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
    One Soho Square with Stellar Management’s Larry Gluck and Yotpo CEO Tomer Tagrin (LoopNet, Twitter, Gluck Family Foundation)
    Yotpo inks 30K sf sublease at Stellar’s One Soho Square
    Yotpo inks 30K sf sublease at Stellar’s One Soho Square
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.