Open Menu

Elliman gets into payday loan business as market cools

New Valley invested in Tongo’s $7M recent seed round

National /
Sep.September 28, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber and Tongo's Brandon Wright (Getty Images, LinkedIn/Brandon Wright)

Douglas Elliman’s Howard Lorber and Tongo’s Brandon Wright (Getty Images, LinkedIn/Brandon Wright)

When residential dealmaking dries up, brokerages have to find unconventional ways to generate money.

Douglas Elliman rolled out a payday loan service platform to its brokers, providing an alternate source of revenue as the industry braces for a down market.

Tongo, a third-party platform backed by New Valley Ventures, Elliman’s investment arm, lets brokers borrow up to 75 percent of a pending commission for a 3 to 5 percent fee charged every 30 days. Tongo announced last week that it had completed a $7 million seed round.

The move is a way to give brokers liquidity, said a spokesperson for Elliman, who insisted that it was unrelated to the humdrum state of the residential market.

“The timing comes entirely because we recently discovered Tongo and are enthusiastic about their solution,” the spokesperson said.

Read more

Still, a cooling market with less deal flow means that brokers may have to wait longer, for fewer checks. Tongo described its service as a “cash on demand” debit card product that could help agents stabilize cash flows.

And Elliman isn’t the only brokerage announcing new products. Keller Williams this month said it will provide wealth management training to its brokers, with an eye toward potentially licensing out such training to other firms. And commercial firm Walker & Dunlop is getting into the private lending business with Walker Private Lending, focused on multifamily property owners.

It’s all happening against the backdrop of extreme economic uncertainty. Cushman & Wakefield in late August predicted a mild recession driven by high oil prices and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told the New York Post that home prices could fall by 20 percent through the middle of next year.

That could spell trouble for Elliman, which did not grow its revenue in line with some of its competitors in the second quarter. Elliman’s revenues rose just under 20 percent between the first and second quarters of this year, whereas Compass, eXp and Anywhere all saw rises of at least 30 percent.

Elliman’s stock is down 62 percent this year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrokeragesDouglas EllimanResidential Real EstateTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Home prices cooled at historic rate in July
    Home prices cooled at historic rate in July
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Cooling Sun Belt markets lead canceled home contracts
    Cooling Sun Belt markets lead canceled home contracts
    30 Front Street & 294 Park Place (Streeteasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury market can’t shake slump
    Brooklyn luxury market can’t shake slump
    From left: 182 East 64th Street and 520 West 28th Street (Getty Images, Brown Harris Stevens, Godsfriendchuck, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Manhattan luxury contracts hold steady in September
    Manhattan luxury contracts hold steady in September
    Ryan Serhant
    Ryan Serhant talks Compass, reality TV and more on TRD podcast
    Ryan Serhant talks Compass, reality TV and more on TRD podcast
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.